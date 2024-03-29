Tributes to late Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry pour in

For most of this new century, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry was the face of the city.

To everyone.

From business leaders and government officials, to children in reading circles at the public library or elementary school classrooms.

As news spread Thursday evening of his sudden passing after a brief battle with stomach cancer, tributes began pouring in via official channels and heart-felt social media posts.

WBOI has compiled a few of them here

Allen County Public Library

Allen County Commissioners:

Indiana Democrat Party

Indiana Democratic Party statement

Gov. Eric Holcomb (R)

For anyone involved in statewide public service, Mayor Tom Henry was synonymous with Fort Wayne. The love and support the city long showered upon him was surpassed only by his unwavering affection for it. — Governor Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) March 29, 2024

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, formerly Mayor of the City of South Bend

U.S. Rep. Jim Banks (R-3rd)

I’m sad to hear of the passing of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry. My prayers are with his family and friends 🙏🏻 — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) March 29, 2024

Fort Wayne Community Schools:

Former Fort Wayne Mayor Paul Helmke:

Area residents: