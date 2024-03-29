Tributes to late Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry pour in

© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry has passed away after a brief battle with cancer.

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published March 29, 2024 at 1:12 PM EDT
For most of this new century, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry was the face of the city.

To everyone.

From business leaders and government officials, to children in reading circles at the public library or elementary school classrooms.

As news spread Thursday evening of his sudden passing after a brief battle with stomach cancer, tributes began pouring in via official channels and heart-felt social media posts.

WBOI has compiled a few of them here, and would love to hear from the community. You can send any tribute or comment to news@wboi.org

Allen County Public Library

Allen County Commissioners:

Allen County Commissioners' statement on the passing of Mayor Tom Henry
Allen County Commissioners' statement on the passing of Mayor Tom Henry

Indiana Democrat Party

Indiana Democratic Party statement
Indiana Democratic Party statement

Gov. Eric Holcomb (R)

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, formerly Mayor of the City of South Bend

U.S. Rep. Jim Banks (R-3rd)

Fort Wayne Community Schools:

Former Fort Wayne Mayor Paul Helmke:

Area residents:
