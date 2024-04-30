© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
New Haven domestic violence arrest leads to two injured officers, suspect killed

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published April 30, 2024 at 5:08 PM EDT
FILE

A 37-year-old New Haven man is dead and two New Haven police officers are recovering from knife wounds after a domestic violence arrest escalated late Saturday night.

Robert Anthony Vicena was pronounced dead at the scene, after having been shot by police inside a residence at 6008 Moeller Road.

Press releases from the Indiana State Police, the Allen County Coroner, and the City of New Haven say police responded to the home after a domestic battery call.

Two of the three responding officers were injured and Vicena suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

The Allen County Coroner declared Vicena’s death the 13th homicide of 2024 in the county.

The three officers involved in the incident are Sergeant Howard Lininger, Patrolman Aaron Koch, and Patrolman Braden Pope.

All three officers have been placed on administrative leave, per New Haven Police Department police.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Indiana State Police.
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
