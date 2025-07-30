Fort Wayne law enforcement breaks up dog-fighting ring

Fort Wayne Police Department, alongside the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, Animal Care and Control and other agencies and organizations broke up what they identified as a dog fighting ring.

Around 2 o’clock Tuesday afternoon, officers served three search warrants at three addresses. Twenty-two dogs were seized, as well as numerous items related to dog fighting and training.

They also arrested Trevel Shantae Bell, who lived at 835 E. Berry Street, one of the addresses raided by investigators.

Bell faces two low-level felony preliminary charges of purchase or possession of an animal for fighting.

The investigation is ongoing. Other agencies involved included the Fort Wayne Office of the FBI and the Indiana Gaming Commission. Humane World for Animals, formerly known as the Humane Society of the United States was also present.

The other addresses were 5002 Buell Dr. and 6120 Bridlewood.