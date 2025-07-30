© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:
Congress is taking back funding for public media. You can help Save WBOI. Donate Now >>

Fort Wayne law enforcement breaks up dog-fighting ring

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published July 30, 2025 at 2:47 PM EDT
On Tuesday, July 29, 2025, the Fort Wayne Police Department seized more than 20 dogs and items related to dog fighting.
Meredith Lee
/
Humane World for Animals
On Tuesday, July 29, 2025, the Fort Wayne Police Department seized more than 20 dogs and items related to dog fighting.

Fort Wayne Police Department, alongside the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, Animal Care and Control and other agencies and organizations broke up what they identified as a dog fighting ring.

Around 2 o’clock Tuesday afternoon, officers served three search warrants at three addresses. Twenty-two dogs were seized, as well as numerous items related to dog fighting and training.

They also arrested Trevel Shantae Bell, who lived at 835 E. Berry Street, one of the addresses raided by investigators.

Bell faces two low-level felony preliminary charges of purchase or possession of an animal for fighting.

The investigation is ongoing. Other agencies involved included the Fort Wayne Office of the FBI and the Indiana Gaming Commission. Humane World for Animals, formerly known as the Humane Society of the United States was also present.

The other addresses were 5002 Buell Dr. and 6120 Bridlewood.
Tags
Public Safety Fort Wayne Police DepartmentFWPDdog fighting
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
See stories by Rebecca Green