Pastor Micah Beckwith is Indiana GOP nominee for lieutenant governor, beating Mike Braun's pick

Ultraconservative pastor Micah Beckwith scored a stunning upset Saturday to become the Indiana Republican Party’s nominee for lieutenant governor.

Beckwith defeated gubernatorial nominee Mike Braun’s pick for running mate at the state GOP convention in what Braun is calling a “bump in the road.”

Braun likened having a running mate who wasn’t his first choice to dealing with “feisty” employees or customers in his business. And he said it’s clear that he’s in charge.

“My running mate can say whatever he wants,” Braun said. “If it doesn’t make sense or it doesn’t resonate, remember: I’m going to be the governor.”

On stage in the wake of the vote, Braun welcomed Beckwith to the ticket.

“Everything you believe in, I have as well,” Braun said.

Beckwith, a self-proclaimed Christian nationalist, said he looks forward to working with Braun. He said he’s not going to be “divisive” or a “flamethrower.”

“I want to be a unifier. I want to extend an olive branch,” Beckwith said. “I want to make sure that people are heard. I think the conservative movement, the grassroots movement that I’m a part of — I believe they feel unheard.”

Beckwith built his campaign on the idea of being a check and balance to the governor. And he said the convention result further exposed divisions in the Republican Party.

READ MORE: You asked what role state party conventions play in Indiana. We’ve got answers

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues and the election, including our project Civically, Indiana.

Beckwith beat state Rep. Julie McGuire (R-Indianapolis) for the nomination by 891 votes to 828.

Delegates also officially nominated incumbent Todd Rokita as the GOP nominee for attorney general. He was unopposed at the convention.

Rokita took to the stage in boxing gloves and vowed to continue to be a fighter in the office.

“We have to take these gloves off, because the radicals won’t stop,” Rokita said.

Democrats will choose their nominees for attorney general and lieutenant governor next month.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.