Former state senator Randy Head unanimously elected new Indiana Republican Party chair

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published June 24, 2024 at 2:17 PM EDT
Randy Head speaks into a microphone that's mounted on a lectern on the Indiana Senate floor. Head is a White man with blonde hair, wearing glasses and a black suit.
Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News
Randy Head served 11 years in the Indiana Senate.

Former state senator Randy Head is the new chair of the Indiana Republican Party.

The party’s state committee unanimously elected Head to the position Monday.

Head served 11 years in the state legislature, worked as a deputy prosecutor and currently works as a lobbyist.

He ascended to the position of party chair after current Chair Anne Hathaway announced last week she would step down. Hathaway became the first woman to lead the Indiana GOP last year but said recently she only ever intended to serve temporarily, until after this year’s primary election.

READ MORE: Top two Indiana Republican Party officials to step down

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues and the election, including our project Civically, Indiana.

Head is a member of the committee that elected him chair and said the relationships he built there will help him “hit the ground running.”

Head was endorsed for the job by Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Braun.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
