© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
NPR News and diverse music.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Underwriter Message
WBOI’s new schedule adds more voices, more variety, and more science on Friday. SEE THE NEW SCHEDULE

Indiana's unemployment rate continues its streak, worsens for fourth straight month

IPB News | By Timoria Cunningham
Published August 16, 2024 at 2:18 PM EDT
Inside of a glass window a banner reads Now hiring at the top in bold yellow lettering and Help Wanted at the bottom in Black letters.
FILE PHOTO: Justin Hicks
/
IPB News
The unemployment rate for July stands at 4 percent — slightly better than the national average which is at 4.3 percent.

Indiana’s unemployment rate worsened slightly in July — a trend that has continued over the last four months. New preliminary data shows a significant increase in the unemployment rate from this time last year.

The unemployment rate for July stands at 4 percent — slightly better than the national average which is at 4.3 percent. This time last year, the rate stood at 3.4 percent after seasonal adjustments to the data — an increase of 0.6 percent over the span of a year.

READ MORE: Indiana unemployment rate worsens for third consecutive month

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Despite a worsening unemployment rate, Indiana saw an increase in its labor force participation rate, which is a measure of the number of working age people who have jobs or are actively looking for work. It currently stands at 62.5 percent, a slight increase from June.

Timoria is our labor and employment reporter. Contact her at tcunningham@wfyi.org.
Tags
IPB News
Timoria Cunningham
See stories by Timoria Cunningham