Indiana's near total abortion ban in effect for a year

Wednesday marked a year since Indiana’s abortion ban went into effect, outlawing nearly all abortions in the state.

In the first quarter of 2024, the state received 45 terminated pregnancy reports, the lowest number on record, and down from more than 1,900 in the first quarter of 2023.

Haley Bougher is Indiana Planned Parenthood director for alliance advocates. She said the sharp decline means more people are seeking abortions out of state.

“One of the Planned Parenthood health centers that are across state borders is in Carbondale, Illinois," she said. "They saw 90 percent of its abortion patients traveled from 16 to different states. And Indiana, Kentucky were the top states traveling to that health center.”

Forrest Beeley is the state programs manager for All Options Pregnancy Resource Center. The organization provides pregnancy and parenting resources, including vouchers to help pregnant Hoosiers pay for an abortion.

Beeley said the number of people reaching out for funds has decreased in the last year. But the funding needed per client is much higher, since most of the abortions are out of state.

“Our average pledge is around $450 per person, and we regularly pledge above that," Beeley said. "I pledged I think, $870 for somebody today."

Beeley said before the ban went into effect, All Options was helping fund 10 to 20 abortions daily. Now, it’s three to five people a day.

Exceptions to Indiana's ban include if the pregnant person’s health or life are at risk, rape or incest, and lethal fetal anomalies.

Robin Atkins is a mental health counselor in Fort Wayne and chairs the mental health subsection of the American Association of pro-life OB/GYNs.

She sees people who have lost a pregnancy or who have a high-risk pregnancy.

Atkins said she wanted Indiana’s abortion law to include provisions from the state to provide counseling to people considering an abortion or who might want counseling after a procedure.

"So that was my major disappointment with it, is wanting that provided for women," Atkins said. "Beyond that, I didn't have too many concerns overall about how it would impact in my practice."

Atkins said a misconception she receives as a mental health care provider chairing a subsection of a pro-life group is that she would try to talk a woman out of having an abortion.

"That's not my job. A patient comes in the room, it's all prioritized around them, not around me, so my opinions don't enter the room," she said. "So it's really around them deciding for themselves what matters to them most, what their opinions are about things, what they want to do next."

Atkins encourages her patients to read Indiana’s law and talk with their medical providers to avoid confusion about what care they have access to.