Should I get the new COVID-19 vaccine? Expert says new shot targets strain driving infections

Experts in Indiana say COVID-19 infections are on the rise as the newest update to the vaccine rolls out. One expert recommended getting the vaccine as soon as possible.

Dr. Scott Stienecker, a fellow for the Society for Health Care Epidemiology and the medical director for infection prevention at Parkview Health Systems, said COVID-19 infections in Indiana are “rapidly accelerating.”

“We see that COVID infection has been accelerating over the past four to six weeks,” Stienecker said. “It's been accelerating primarily along both coasts, particularly the West Coast and then along the Southern Belt, with the Midwest lagging by about two to three weeks. However, right now in Indiana, we're seeing a significant increase in the total number of infections.”

Stienecker recommended people get the vaccine now since he expects to see a large peak in cases in about eight to 10 weeks.

“This is the best time to protect yourself,” Stienecker said. “It's not going to do very much good to take it after you've gotten infected with COVID.”

Stienecker said the new vaccine was developed to target more recent variants.

“This isn't really a booster vaccine,” Stienecker said. “This is actually a completely updated vaccine because we've seen significant changes and mutations in this virus as it circulated through people over time.”

Stienecker said manufacturers sent out the updates to the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. These vaccines rely on the mRNA technology used in an earlier version of the vaccine. However, these versions now target the KP.2 variant, which is a member of the omicron family.

Stienecker said people should be able to access them now or in the near future depending on the availability at any given pharmacy or health department.

Major pharmacy chains, including CVS, Rite Aid and Walmart, said they should have shots available at all their stores this week.

