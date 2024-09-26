© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WBOI.org is made possible by:

McCormick says economic development strategy needs to focus more on people, not just businesses

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published September 26, 2024 at 10:45 AM EDT
Jennifer McCormick speaks into a bank of microphones during a press conference. McCormick is a White woman with blonde hair. She is wearing a black jacket over a black top.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jennifer McCormick is proposing a refocus of Indiana's economic development strategy.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jennifer McCormick said Indiana needs to refocus its economic development strategy.

McCormick unveiled proposals Thursday that she said prioritize people, not just businesses.

McCormick said state government has spent too much time focused on certain regions, creating “pockets of success.”

“We still have 92 counties that we need to pay attention to,” McCormick said.

McCormick’s proposals include more local input into economic development strategies and better support for existing Indiana businesses, notably smaller ones.

READ MORE: What do I need on Election Day?

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues and the election, including our project Civically, Indiana.

McCormick also wants to spend more on tourism and quality-of-place projects like affordable housing and cultural amenities.

She said finding the money for that involves changes at the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

“The blank checkbook and the question of spending and the lack of transparency and accountability and the question of our natural resources — there are a lot of pieces to that that we need to rein in,” McCormick said.

McCormick also wants to reduce the length of time that new businesses receive tax breaks for locating in Indiana.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Tags
IPB NewsElection 2024
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith