Saturday Sports: MLB reaches playoffs, NFL players and the dangers of football

SIMON: Baseball's playoffs are shaping up. The Oakland Athletics packing up. And two more sobering reminders about the dangers of pro football. Michele Steele of ESPN joins us. Michele, thanks so much for being with us.

MICHELE STEELE: Good morning, Scott.

SIMON: Let me begin with football. Because Brett Favre of - Hall of Famer - Green Bay Packers disclosed this week in congressional testimony he's suffering from Parkinson's disease. Then another former quarterback, Tommy Kramer, the Minnesota Vikings, announced he's suffering from dementia at the age of 69. All at the same time, of course, you have Miami's famous quarterback - Miami Dolphins famous quarterback - Tua Tagovailoa, with his third concussion and says he wants to come back to work. Let me put it this bluntly. Should the NFL commissioner prevent him from returning for the good of the game and himself?

STEELE: Yeah. It's going to be very much in the hands of the player. That's just how NFL concussion protocol works, Scott. It's another reminder - right? - of what some of these guys put on the line to play football. I've talked to a bunch of former players. A lot of them say they would not have changed thing, which is interesting. But Tua is at an inflection point right now. You know, reports suggest that he wants to keep playing even after that series of concussions he's had over his career. He's traveled with the team...

SIMON: Yeah.

STEELE: ...When they've been going all the way to Seattle for games. It indicates that maybe the team's hopeful he returns. We'll see how things unfold. But I know - you know, the fans and I know they don't want to see Tua on his back again on national TV.

SIMON: Yeah. Baseball playoffs begin Tuesday - all set except for the National League wild card - Padres, Mets, Dbacks. What's going on there?

STEELE: Yeah. So the Padres did lock up the top wild card spot, and it's going go down to the wire for the final two spots. You got three teams - the Braves, the Mets and the Diamondbacks. They're locked in a virtual tie. Now, the Mets and the Dbacks lost last night. The Braves won, Scott. So Atlanta's closing in on a playoff berth. Here's the interesting thing. Atlanta and New York play a doubleheader Monday against each other. That was delayed because of the weather. So that series is looking very interesting right now.

SIMON: Oh, my. And, Michele, the Chicago White Sox fell off the edge of the elevator shaft of history.

STEELE: Oof.

SIMON: Last night, they lost their 121st game of the season - a new record for Major League baseball. Should they be proud they've at least broken a record?

STEELE: Well, you know (laughter), I know some White Sox fans who were rooting for history to be made at home this week. They did sell a few more tickets...

SIMON: Yeah.

STEELE: ...Because people were hoping to see that record broken in person. 'Cause there isn't been much else to cheer for on the South Side of Chicago, you know? Every player, of course, dreams of seeing their names etched into the history books. But - you know what? - this ain't it. Starting pitcher last night was asked for his reaction postgame - Garrett Crochet - and he said - very succinctly, Scott - he said, obviously, it sucks. We are...

SIMON: Oof.

STEELE: ...Where we are because of how we played. And this just wasn't the history that they were looking for. They're on the wrong side of history. Let's see if things get turned around next season.

SIMON: Yeah. Finally, Oakland, Thursday night, the A's, who've been in the East Bay since 1968, played their last game in front of a packed house. I don't know - baseball leaving Oakland - I - it just breaks my heart.

STEELE: It's hard to believe. You know, there's a lot of things people can do with their time nowadays. There's a lot of places they can go to hear the news. There aren't as many places we all have in common. And sports is one of those places. And the A's fans in Oakland have one less place to go and feel like, you know what, we can all enjoy. We all feel like we're a part of this community. It's really sad. You know, the owner, John Fisher, the rest of baseball, they've made a big bet that ripping baseball away from Oakland. Maybe they'll make more money in Vegas but at what cost, Scott?

SIMON: Yeah.

STEELE: This is a terrible decision.

SIMON: Thank you. Yes. I agree. Bless you all there in Oakland...

STEELE: Yeah.

SIMON: ...And thanks for so many years of great support of a great sport and a wonderful franchise with lots of famous names. Michele Steele of ESPN, thanks so much for being with us.

STEELE: You bet, Scott.

