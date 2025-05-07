Central Noble schools referendum fails

Residents voted against an operating referendum put forth by the Central Noble Community School Corporation on Tuesday.

The district proposed the referendum as a solution to funds lost due to declining enrollment and the state’s voucher program, which gives public money to private private schools. In an explainer of the referendum on its website, the district says it’s lost more than $2.4 million in state funding.

The referendum would have increased the school property tax rate by 19 cents per $100 of net assessed value, or an estimated increase of $15.64 a month for a $200,000 assessed home.

In a joint statement from superintendent Robby Morgan and school board president Amanda Lock, they said they are “certainly disappointed that the referendum did not pass,” but are grateful for everyone who supported the schools throughout the process.

District officials say that reductions in staff, school closures and increased class sizes are potential outcomes of the failure to pass the referendum.

In the statement, Morgan and Lock reaffirmed the district’s commitment to “providing a quality education for every Central Noble student.”

The district also cited the impact of Indiana Senate Bill 1, which was signed by Governor Mike Braun last month.