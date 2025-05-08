Field Notes: May 8, 2025

Fort Wayne FC kicks off its season Sunday, and players and coaches are sharing their feelings ahead of the campaign. It will be the club's final season before its promotion to USL League 1 in 2026, and likely the last to be played at Bishop D'Arcy Stadium before moving to a new home.

Victoria Jacobsen from The Journal Gazette swings by to discuss some changes approved by the IHSAA earlier this week, take a look at boys' volleyball sectionals, and check in on the TinCaps.

Zach closes out with the latest on the Komets in the Kelly Cup Playoffs, and the extraordinary Pacers win over Cleveland Tuesday night.