© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:

Stand for independent news. Protect public voices. Save Your WBOI. Here’s how.

WBOI's Field Notes
Field Notes

Field Notes: May 8, 2025

By Zach Bernard
Published May 8, 2025 at 7:42 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Fort Wayne FC goalkeeper David Anderson takes direction during a scoreboard video shoot for the upcoming season on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.
Zach Bernard/WBOI News
Fort Wayne FC goalkeeper David Anderson takes direction during a scoreboard video shoot for the upcoming season on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

Fort Wayne FC kicks off its season Sunday, and players and coaches are sharing their feelings ahead of the campaign. It will be the club's final season before its promotion to USL League 1 in 2026, and likely the last to be played at Bishop D'Arcy Stadium before moving to a new home.

Victoria Jacobsen from The Journal Gazette swings by to discuss some changes approved by the IHSAA earlier this week, take a look at boys' volleyball sectionals, and check in on the TinCaps.

Zach closes out with the latest on the Komets in the Kelly Cup Playoffs, and the extraordinary Pacers win over Cleveland Tuesday night.

Tags
Field Notes Field Notes
Zach Bernard
Zach joined 89.1 WBOI as a reporter and local host for All Things Considered, and hosted Morning Edition for the past few years. In 2022, he was promoted to Content Director.
See stories by Zach Bernard