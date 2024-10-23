Classroom Edition: The Importance of Voting

George asks, "Why does my single vote matter?"

Former 3rd District Congressman and Ambassador Tim Roemer discusses the importance of using your vote as your voice to your representatives and how just a handful of votes can sway elections all the way from the national level to the local.

