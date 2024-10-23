© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:

Classroom Edition: The Importance of Voting

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published October 23, 2024 at 11:48 AM EDT
Ella Abbott
/
WBOI News

George asks, "Why does my single vote matter?"

Former 3rd District Congressman and Ambassador Tim Roemer discusses the importance of using your vote as your voice to your representatives and how just a handful of votes can sway elections all the way from the national level to the local.

Classroom Edition is a program from WBOI which invites local high school students to send questions to have answered by a member of WBOI's news team. Learn more about the project and how to get involved here.
Tags
Government local newsClassroom EditionElection 20242024 Electionsvoting
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
See stories by Ella Abbott