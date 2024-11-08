Voters approve constitutional amendment to change gubernatorial line of succession

Indiana voters approved an amendment to the state constitution this week that makes a small change to the gubernatorial line of succession.

If the governor and lieutenant governor’s offices are vacant, the Indiana Constitution says the speaker of the House takes over. After that, it’s the Senate president pro tem, then state treasurer, state auditor, secretary of state, and, up to now, the state superintendent of public instruction.

But that last position no longer exists. Lawmakers made it an appointed office, changing it to Secretary of Education a few years ago.

That’s why the newest constitutional amendment removes state superintendent of public instruction from the line of succession.

It’s the sixth time this century Indiana has changed its constitution. And the amendment this year passed with the lowest support of those six.

To amend the state constitution requires passage of the amendment by two separate, consecutive General Assemblies — meaning those two votes have to take place with a statewide election between them. And then, the amendment goes before voters for its final approval.

None of the previous amendments since 2000 were approved by less than 70 percent of the voters. This year’s is on track to pass with about 54 percent support.

