© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:

Gov.-elect Mike Braun's cabinet nearly complete as Gloria Sachdev, Anthony Scott join team

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published December 12, 2024 at 12:57 PM EST
The northwestern exterior of the Indiana Statehouse.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Gov.-elect Mike Braun has named his choices for eight cabinet secretaries and the State Police superintendent ahead of taking office in January.

Gov.-elect Mike Braun’s cabinet is almost complete after he announced his appointments Thursday for secretary of health and family services, and superintendent of the Indiana State Police.

Gloria Sachdev will serve in the newly created secretary position. She will oversee the Family and Social Services Administration, the state Medicaid program, the Department of Health and the Department of Child Services.

Sachdev is a Purdue University professor and currently serves as the head of the Employers’ Forum of Indiana, an employer-led health care advocacy group.

READ MORE: Governor-elect Braun adds Jennifer-Ruth Green, Suzanne Jaworowski to cabinet

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana.

The new State Police superintendent is Anthony Scott. Scott currently serves as a captain on the force and has been with the state police for nearly 30 years. In that time, he’s led security operations for major events that include the Indianapolis 500 and presidential visits.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Tags
IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith