Licensed practical nursing programs in Indiana could train high school students under new proposal

Indiana law requires licensed practical nursing programs to only accept people who have completed their high school diploma — but lawmakers say removing that requirement could address nursing shortages in the state. A Senate committee moved a bill forward to make it easier for high school students to enroll in those programs.

Students would still need to receive a high school diploma to become licensed by the state, but Senate Bill 176 would allow them to begin an educational program while still in high school.

Licensed practical nurses, or LPNs, provide basic patient care. They work under the supervision of registered nurses, or RNs, doctors and other providers.

Kimberly Wiegand, the assistant vice president for nursing at Ivy Tech Community College, said the need for nursing in long-term services and support settings is expected to rise significantly as Indiana’s population continues to age.

“Ensuring an adequate and active supply of licensed practical nurses is essential to meeting the growing demands on the Indiana health care workforce,” Wiegand said.

Wiegand said SB 176 could provide more opportunities for people to enter the nursing profession and expand educational access.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on Medicaid and other statewide issues.

Yvonne Tanner, the vice president of government affairs at Brickyard Healthcare, said this would allow students the opportunity to explore nursing careers before committing to a four-year program.

“If they could graduate from high school with an LPN degree at $34 an hour, you're looking at around a $70,000 a year income for a person,” Tanner said. “And for a student that did want to go on to college, that could certainly help them.”

Tanner said this could offer people an opportunity to learn practical skills before going into an RN program.

“I am an LPN to RN myself, so I know that pathway and what it can do,” Tanner said.

The legislation now moves to the Senate floor for consideration.

Abigail is our health reporter. Contact them at aruhman@wboi.org.