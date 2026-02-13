Night to Shine Marks 10 Years of Celebration, Inclusion and Community

Night to Shine planning committee member Kim Jones discusses how the program brings together hundreds of volunteers to create an unforgettable prom experience honoring individuals with disabilities of all ages.

Brianna Datta-Barrow: I'm joined now by Kim Jones, a member of the Night to Shine Planning Committee. Thanks for being here, Kim,

Kim Jones: Yes, thank you. Bri.

Brianna Datta-Barrow: So, what is Night to Shine?

Kim Jones: Night to Shine is a night that's put on by the Tim Tebow foundation and local churches are responsible for kind of being that host church. And our night to shine is actually celebrating our 10-year anniversary this year.

Brianna Datta-Barrow: Wow. I didn't know it was quite 10 years.

Kim Jones: Yeah, the big one for us.

Brianna Datta-Barrow: So, how did Night to Shine begin?

Kim Jones: So, we saw that the Tim Tebow Foundation was starting this, and we wanted to be part of it, and so we got involved with that, and it's grown now to 10 years, and it's just amazing to see.

They wanted it to always be the weekend before Valentine's. This year, it just happens to fall the day before Valentine's, but it's celebrated all around the world on the same night for everyone. So I mean, on the same night we could be having- there's one in Haiti, there's one in who knows where else in the world. They're all over the country, all over the world. So I couldn't get the exact numbers, but there's many that are celebrated that night. And that's why he wanted to do it was one night of like, solidarity of celebrating them.

Brianna Datta-Barrow: Wow, I didn't quite know it's that expansive.

Kim Jones: Oh yeah, yeah. He's all over the world that night. He goes. He tries, I think, to go to at least a couple locations. We've been trying to get him to come to ours for 10 years. We're crossing our fingers. We have a cardboard cutout of Tim Tebow, and that's a big photo op.

Brianna Datta-Barrow: For someone who's never been, how would you describe it? I know you told me it's your favorite night of the year, but what would you say for someone who's never been, what should they expect?

Kim Jones: Yeah, so Night to Shine is a night that is literally just for our friends with disabilities. It's a night for them to be in that spotlight, to be the kings and queens of the prom, to just be the ones that are held up and shown that they are loved, that they are valued.

There's limo rides, there's dancing, there's karaoke, there's arts and crafts bingo, other surprises coming their way, because I don't want to share too much. This is 10 years, and we have some new things happening. It's just a night to celebrate them.

Brianna Datta-Barrow: Yeah, a beautiful prom night experience for individuals with disabilities. But it's not just for prom age high school kids. It's for how old-

Kim Jones: They can start coming at fourteen.

Brianna Datta-Barrow: Okay.

Kim Jones: And you know what? We've had people well into their sixties, coming and being celebrated, and especially for that older generation, they had no experiences like that at all. So for them to be celebrated is even more amazing.

Brianna Datta-Barrow: That's something I didn't even consider.

Kim Jones: Yeah, this touches generations of people with disabilities who've never had this opportunity.

Brianna Datta-Barrow: How many people are you expecting this year?

Kim Jones: Last year, we were close to sixteen hundred. That was including the guests for the night, their buddies, volunteers doing other work as well. So, we always say it's a recipe for disaster, but it always turns into a magical evening.

Our first year was at County Line Church of God. We didn't know what we were doing. We had a small crew, but it quickly gained momentum. We outgrew that church within a few years. So now we have this amazing, huge, open welcoming place, and at the Kruse Plaza. I mean, we are, we are now one of the largest Night to Shines.

Brianna Datta-Barrow: Let's talk too about the volunteers who help out. Who are the community members who come to help out with this event?

Kim Jones: We couldn't do it without volunteers. Every person that comes to the night, every participant, or every king or queen will be buddied and paired with someone that's just kind of their friend for the night, they will be part of the whole activity for them. So however many people sign up to come, we have to have that many people and then some for our volunteers.

So, we would not be able to do this without the community and people just willing to come and have fun for a night and show our friends a good time, able to be there, be themselves, and shine, truly shine.

Brianna Datta-Barrow: And I know, I know there's the students too who help out with the cooking for this event?

Kim Jones: Their culinary program has stepped up, and it's amazing to see those kids learning how to put on such a big catering event. We feed everyone a really nice meal, and that's the hands of the Carroll High School culinary school. So it's really neat to see those kids have that opportunity as well.

Why wouldn't you want to be part of this night? You know, it's something unique. It's something that they just don't get often celebrated. They're not celebrated for who they are, and this night is all about them. To see their faces get announced like they're the King and Queen for that moment. We have cheerleaders, we have mascots, we have just people celebrating them, and it's all about them.

And I just don't think that's something that happens every day. How can you beat that?

Brianna Datta-Barrow: You know, it's beautiful. I'm like, tearing up almost thinking, because I've done videography for the event a couple times. Yeah, just those moments of them walking across the stage, and you'll just see the complete awe when they're looking out at the cheerleaders cheering for them. And it's such a beautiful night to be a part of.

And what do you think it means to the individuals?

Kim Jones: I can only imagine. We have a young man that lives in our home, and this whole weekend is going to be his favorite weekend of the entire year. It's Night to Shine prom on Friday, and it's his birthday and Valentine's Day on Saturday. He's going to a concert. We're having a party. So like, this whole weekend to him, is his weekend.

For once, they're the ones that are getting the celebration. For once, they're the ones getting cheered for instead of sitting on the bench and watching everyone else.

Brianna Datta-Barrow: I love it, and I know, I know it's a nice night for the parents too.

Kim Jones: Seeing parents on the other end of the red carpet just watching their child be celebrated with tears falling down their face because their kid is the spotlight, and their kid feels so special. And I can't imagine, as a mother, how that would feel so good to your soul, that your kid is being celebrated with you.

Yeah, and yeah, there's, I have pictures of moms just crying at the end of the red carpet watching it. It's pretty moving, and we're just excited to celebrate them and give them the best night possible.

Brianna Datta-Barrow: Well, we're looking forward to seeing what happens. Thank you so much for your time today, Kim.

Kim Jones: Yes.

Brianna Datta-Barrow: Have a wonderful event.

Kim Jones: Yes. Thank you.