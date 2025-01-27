Senate passes parental rights measure, sends it to House for consideration

The Indiana Senate passed a measure to give parents legal recourse when they feel their rights have been violated by government entities — including schools and the Department of Child Services.

Sen. Liz Brown (R-Fort Wayne) authored Senate Bill 143. She said for government entities to get involved in the upbringing, education, health care or religious instruction of a child, they have to meet an exceptional legal standard.

“But for that compelling interest — by the state of Indiana — they’re going to stay out of the relationship between a parent and child,” Brown said.

This is the third attempt at passing a bill like this in as many years. Similar laws have been passed in other states to prevent school districts from affirming transgender students.

Senate Democratic leader Shelli Yoder (D-Bloomington) raised concerns over language in the bill. The legislation says “if a child does not have an affirmative right of access” to a certain medical treatment, then the bill doesn’t grant access to it.

“The wellbeing of Indiana’s children and the rights of their families must—must not be sacrificed to political interference,” Yoder said.

Brown said that language does not allow parents to override bans already in place for medical treatment of minors — including gender-affirming care and abortion.

The measure passed the Senate 44-5, splitting party lines. It now goes to the House for consideration.

