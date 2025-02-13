© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:

Imagination Library future uncertain in Gov. Braun's proposed budget

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published February 13, 2025 at 6:18 AM EST
Allen County Public Library executive director Susan Baier stands by as a video from Dolly Parton explaining the mission of the Imagination Library plays.
Ella Abbott
/
WBOI News
Allen County Public Library executive director Susan Baier stands by as a video from Dolly Parton explaining the mission of the Imagination Library plays.

Governor Mike Braun’s “Freedom and Opportunity” budget proposal is throwing the future of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library around the state into flux.

Under the previous budget, the state matched donations from local partners making the program budget 50% donations and 50% funds from the state. The proposed budget removes that funding altogether.

The program came to the Allen County Public Library in October and has already signed up more than 6,000 kids. Executive Director Susan Baier said the loss of those funds could change what the program looks like.

“But, worst case scenario, it may end up ending the program altogether," she said. "And I hate saying that out loud, but the reality is it’s a possibility. Because losing 50 percent of funding, it’s hard to come back from that.”

Baier testified on behalf of the program to the House Ways and Means Committee.

Last week, Democrat State Representative Gregory Porter of Indianapolis called for reinstating the funding for the Imagination Library.
Tags
Education ACPLAllen County Public LibraryGov. Mike Braun
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
See stories by Ella Abbott