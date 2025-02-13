Imagination Library future uncertain in Gov. Braun's proposed budget

Governor Mike Braun’s “Freedom and Opportunity” budget proposal is throwing the future of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library around the state into flux.

Under the previous budget, the state matched donations from local partners making the program budget 50% donations and 50% funds from the state. The proposed budget removes that funding altogether.

The program came to the Allen County Public Library in October and has already signed up more than 6,000 kids. Executive Director Susan Baier said the loss of those funds could change what the program looks like.

“But, worst case scenario, it may end up ending the program altogether," she said. "And I hate saying that out loud, but the reality is it’s a possibility. Because losing 50 percent of funding, it’s hard to come back from that.”

Baier testified on behalf of the program to the House Ways and Means Committee.

Last week, Democrat State Representative Gregory Porter of Indianapolis called for reinstating the funding for the Imagination Library.