Gov. Mike Braun joins Statehouse rally pressuring lawmakers to make significant property tax cuts

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published March 17, 2025 at 3:25 PM EDT
Mike Braun stands in the middle of a crowd of people, holding up a sign. Braun is a White man, balding with gray hair. He is wearing glasses and a light brownish-gray sportcoat.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Gov. Mike Braun waded into a crowd rallying at the Statehouse to speak about property tax relief on March 17, 2025.

Gov. Mike Braun spoke to a crowd of a couple hundred people at the Statehouse Monday who were rallying for property tax relief — or, in many cases, the elimination of property taxes altogether.

The event was led by conservative local radio hosts who repeatedly called on the crowd to vote out lawmakers who didn’t back significant relief.

Braun told the cheering crowd down the hallway from the House and Senate chambers that people “need to get their minds right about real property tax relief.”

“They say they’re not hearing it,” Braun said. “Well, they’re going to be hearing it after today, if they haven’t before.”

The rally featured the lieutenant governor, state lawmakers and local officials like Marshall County Commissioner Jesse Bohannon, who had a message for his fellow local leaders.

“We cannot fight this. It is inevitable,” Bohannon said. “Let’s get behind it and help it get done right.”

READ MORE: Thompson’s property tax reform proposal leaves many scratching their heads

Join the conversation and sign up for our weekly text group: the Indiana Two-Way. Your comments and questions help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana and our 2025 bill tracker.

The rally specifically called out Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) and House Ways and Means Chair Rep. Jeff Thompson (R-Lizton), with the crowd chanting “primary, primary, primary.”

Legislative debate over property tax relief, largely contained in SB 1, will continue the rest of session.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
