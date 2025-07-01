Alley art sought

The City of Fort Wayne wants help for a new art installation in one of the downtown alleys.

The Public Arts Commission issued an invite to area light designers and artists to submit designs to replace the existing artwork in the alley on the south side of West Berry Street between Harrison and Calhoun streets.

The alley is known as the 77 Steps Alleyway. Installed in 2020, the artwork in that alleyway was designed to be replaced in five years, according to city officials.

A committee made up of members of a number of area art programs and commissions will make a recommendation from among the submissions. The Fort Wayne Public Art Commission will make the final decision on the artwork.

Whomever is selected will have a budget of $100,000 to create their sculpture, which will be installed next spring or summer.

The deadline to apply is August 31.

Fort Wayne’s public art program was created by late Mayor Tom Henry in 2018, and is guided by the Art for All master plan completed in 2020.