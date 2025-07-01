© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:

Alley art sought

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published July 1, 2025 at 8:39 AM EDT
Ella Abbott
/
WBOI News
Fort Wayne's public art projects have decorated many alleys throughout downtown, including this installation due to rotate out next year.

The City of Fort Wayne wants help for a new art installation in one of the downtown alleys.

The Public Arts Commission issued an invite to area light designers and artists to submit designs to replace the existing artwork in the alley on the south side of West Berry Street between Harrison and Calhoun streets.

The alley is known as the 77 Steps Alleyway. Installed in 2020, the artwork in that alleyway was designed to be replaced in five years, according to city officials.

A committee made up of members of a number of area art programs and commissions will make a recommendation from among the submissions. The Fort Wayne Public Art Commission will make the final decision on the artwork.

Whomever is selected will have a budget of $100,000 to create their sculpture, which will be installed next spring or summer.

The deadline to apply is August 31.

Fort Wayne’s public art program was created by late Mayor Tom Henry in 2018, and is guided by the Art for All master plan completed in 2020.
Tags
Arts & Culture Street ArtArtArt for Allpublic art
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
See stories by Rebecca Green