ACPL seeks to boost number of card holders with limited edition library cards

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published July 1, 2025 at 2:24 PM EDT
The three murals being used on this year's batch of library cards are 'Big Peony' by Louise Jones, 'Guitar Experiment' by Alex Mendez and Alexandra Hall and 'Panda, Oops,' shown here in the alley between South Harrison and Calhoun Streets, by Tammy Davis.
Photo Illustration by Ella Abbott
/
WBOI News
The three murals being used on this year's batch of library cards are 'Big Peony' by Louise Jones, 'Guitar Experiment' by Alex Mendez and Alexandra Hall and 'Panda, Oops,' shown here in the alley between South Harrison and Calhoun Streets, by Tammy Davis.

The Allen County Public Library is working to boost the number of card holders by offering different limited-time designs on library cards for patrons to choose from.

In June, the ACPL announced a new batch of mural cards. Each of the three cards has a mural from around downtown Fort Wayne on it, building the connection between the library and the surrounding community.

Last year, the library system offered the mural cards for the first time. Aja Michael-Keller, the director of communications, said those cards were such a success, the library wanted to offer more, with different murals.

“We are doing these campaigns to sort of find are that speaks to people, remind them how the library is a connection for expression, art, creativity, being part of the public and community entity that is Fort Wayne, and is Allen County," Michael-Keller said.

The winning card selected for the student library card design, illustrated by Quinn Kilby. The card depicts an astronaut floating through space while reading a book, opening up a world of color.
Ella Abbott
/
WBOI News
The winning card selected for the student library card design, illustrated by Quinn Kilby. The card depicts an astronaut floating through space while reading a book, opening up a world of color.

The library currently boasts 51% cardholdership in the county, but the strategic plan has a goal of 75%. The library is also targeting students through a partnership with Fort Wayne Community Schools.

In March, the library announced a pilot at Towles Intermediate School to bring students a special edition student library card, making it easier for kids to get connected to the library right from their classrooms.

As part of the program, the library took submissions from students for designs of the new card. Jefferson Middle School eighth-grader Quinn Kilby won with an illustration of an astronaut reading in space. The program will expand to more schools in the district during the next school year.
Arts & Culture ACPLAllen County Public LibraryFWCSpublic art
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
