Bill headed to governor's desk sets aside child care vouchers for foster families

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published March 24, 2025 at 4:04 PM EDT
Elizabeth Rowray speaks into a microphone on the House floor. Rowray is a White woman with dark brown hair. She is wearing glasses and a cream colored blazer over a black top.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Rep. Elizabeth Rowray (R-Yorktown) is the author of HB 1248, which sets aside 200 Child Care and Development Fund vouchers for foster families.

Indiana will set aside 200 child care vouchers for foster families if the governor signs a bill sent to his desk Monday.

The Child Care and Development Fund, or CCDF, is a federal program administered by the state that provides financial support to low-income families for child care.

HB 1248 was approved unanimously at every step of the legislative process. It sets aside 200 of the thousands of CCDF vouchers for foster families.

Firefly Children and Family Alliance CEO Tina Cloer, who works with vulnerable families and children, said the cost of child care can be a barrier to prospective foster parents.

“In a time when it’s already very difficult to recruit foster families, we don’t want people to be disincentivized to serve these very vulnerable children,” Cloer said.

The only concern raised with the bill is that it will worsen Indiana's existing waitlist for CCDF vouchers — since, so far, the new state budget would not provide enough funding to serve all families.

As of January, there were 7,600 children on the waitlist.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Tags
IPB NewsIndiana Statehouse 2025
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith