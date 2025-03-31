INDOT commissioner resigns after less than three months; replacement named

The Indiana Department of Transportation has a new commissioner for the second time since Gov. Mike Braun took office in January.

Lyndsay Quist replaces Kent Abernathy, after he spent two-and-a-half months in the job.

Braun announced Abernathy’s appointment as INDOT commissioner in late December. Now, Quist will serve in that role, elevated from deputy commissioner.

The governor’s office directed questions about Abernathy’s departure to the State Personnel Department. That agency merely confirmed that Abernathy served as commissioner from Jan. 13 to March 28, when he resigned. No reason for his departure was provided.

Quist has spent more than a decade working for INDOT in various roles, and previously served in the Army Corps of Engineers.

The governor also named Warren Lenard as the head of the Indiana Office and Technology (IOT), which oversees IT operations across state government. Lenard has most recently served as Byrider Auto Sales chief operations and information officer.

Braun hadn’t named a permanent leader for IOT since taking office. There is still no permanent head of the Indiana Department of Revenue.

