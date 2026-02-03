Fort Wayne city officials to hold immigration enforcement information session

Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker will hold an educational forum on immigration Saturday morning.

The meeting from 10 to 11:30 a.m. will be held in Convention Hall A at the Grand Wayne Center. It is open to the public and will feature the mayor, leadership from Fort Wayne’s police and fire departments, as well as a local attorney who specializes in immigration law.

And it comes in the midst of a federal crackdown on immigration since the 2025 inauguration of President Donald Trump.

In the past year, federal agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Customs and Border Protection and other agencies have ramped up efforts to deport undocumented immigrants and the raids have ramped up anxiety in communities around the country.

According to a press release, the forum will provide information about what Fort Wayne can and cannot do in relation to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, activity. Fort Wayne police and fire officials will also discuss their roles in protecting and serving the public.

A local attorney will also provide information on immigration law, and the rights that individuals have. An ASL interpreter will also be on hand.

“Fort Wayne is a great place to call home. I want this upcoming educational forum to show how we can come together as a community during challenging times to learn and grow as one,” Tucker said in the statement. “I want to be in position to ease the burden of fear, explain the limitations we have at the local level of government, and give the public the chance to say what’s on their minds. I want residents to know that I will listen to you, I will fight for you, and I will work for you every day.”