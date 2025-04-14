Gov. Mike Braun seeks to identify 'marriage penalties' in state tax, benefit policies

Gov. Mike Braun is ordering state agencies to identify what he calls “marriage penalties” in state tax and benefit policies.

Braun calls marriage a “fundamental cornerstone” and said state government shouldn’t do anything to disincentivize marriage.

But policies he said that do include the state’s tax deduction for renters, which is $3,000 for both single and married filers. Another example Braun cited is the maximum credit for 529 plan contributions, which is $1,500 whether single or married.

Braun is directing the Indiana Department of Revenue and all other state agencies that oversee benefit or welfare policies to identify marriage disincentives and develop recommendations to change them.

Braun can’t address those policies unilaterally — the legislature would have to approve any changes.

