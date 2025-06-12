One manufacturing company addresses worker shortage, negative perceptions through a camp

Advanced manufacturing workers are in high demand across the state and there’s a growing need for credentialed workers in the sector. It is estimated Indiana will need to fill over 18,000 manufacturing positions annually to meet the urgent need.

One manufacturing company plans to address this shortage through a summer camp for middle school students.

The goal of Major Tool and Machine’s two-day camp was to show seventh to ninth graders different careers within manufacturing. Students were able to participate in various hands-on activities, such as using a welding simulator and participating in mock interviews.

READ MORE: As Indiana's need for skilled workers persists, two sisters showcase trades to middle schoolers

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Brandon Lee, director of manufacturing, said there is currently a shortage of manufacturing workers in Indiana, and negative perceptions can play a part in that.

“Manufacturing doesn't just mean that you are going to go and do a repetitive task for eight hours a day on a dead end job," Lee said. "There are so many growth opportunities in manufacturing that are out there.”

Lee said in the future, he hopes more students are exposed to what opportunities manufacturing has to offer.

Timoria is our labor and employment reporter. Contact her at tcunningham@wfyi.org.