Bipartisan lawmakers rally with ACLU for transgender youth, outline future fight

State lawmakers and the ACLU of Indiana rallied at the Indiana Statehouse Saturday in support of transgender youth. The demonstration focused on what is next after a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling and how to get involved in the legislative process.

The U.S. Supreme Court upheld Tennessee's ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth in mid-June. While the ban is similar to Indiana’s, it doesn’t include language that bans health care providers from sharing information and resources with families seeking gender-affirming care out of state.

Rep. Chris Campbell (D-West Lafayette) introduced a measure to repeal that portion of Indiana’s ban earlier this year. It didn’t receive a committee hearing in the 2025 legislative session.

“When a physician is treating a patient, they need to be treating that entire patient,” Campbell said. “They shouldn’t be hindered by what discussions they can have and not have.”

Gender-affirming care is health care that encompasses mental, social, medicinal and surgical care designed to treat gender dysphoria. Gender dysphoria is a clinically significant distress experienced by people whose gender assigned at birth and gender identity don’t match — though not all transgender people experience gender dysphoria.

Campbell said the Indiana General Assembly has used transgender youth as “a political tool.” She said she wants transgender youth to know they have allies.

“It’s important that they know that they do have support, they have people that are here for them, who are fighting for them. And they are not alone,” she said.

Campbell spoke alongside Rep. Ed Clere (R-New Albany) at the rally. Clere has been a vocal supporter of LGBTQ+ Hoosiers. He was the only Republican vote against Indiana’s 2011 attempt at a constitutional same-sex marriage ban.

Clere said he wants transgender Hoosiers to know they have conservative allies.

“Transgender people are under attack here in Indiana — and all across the country — because, to put it bluntly: Gay people aren’t scary enough anymore,” he said.

Clere said anti-LGBTQ+ advocates needed a new boogeyman and chose transgender people.

“Transgender people wouldn’t be under attack if there weren’t a growing recognition that transgender people are well on their way to achieving access, acceptance, all of the things,” he said.

But he sees a path forward. And it relies on getting civically engaged earlier than he said most Hoosiers might imagine.

“Next year’s legislative session, in effect — at least in some sense — started the day after this year’s legislative session adjourned,” he said.

Clere encouraged Hoosiers to start talking to their lawmakers now, long before bills are introduced for 2026.

