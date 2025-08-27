Poll: Majority of Indiana registered voters oppose redrawing congressional map this year

A majority of Hoosiers oppose redrawing the state’s congressional map this year, according to a new poll from Count US IN, a voter advocacy organization.

The group surveyed 1,662 registered Indiana voters last week as the Trump administration pushes state Republicans on redistricting.

Fifty-two percent of people in the survey oppose redistricting this year, compared to 34 percent who support it. The pollster then gave arguments both for and against redrawing the congressional map — and opposition rose to 60 percent, while support fell to 29 percent.

Just 7 percent of people in the poll said redistricting should be one of lawmakers’ top priorities.

It’s important to note that the poll surveyed registered voters, not likely voters — and Indiana has one of the worst voter turnout records in the country.

READ MORE: Democrats blast Indiana Republican lawmakers for White House visit amid redistricting push

Join the conversation and sign up for our weekly text group: the Indiana Two-Way. Your comments and questions help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana.

Republican state lawmakers have also shown a willingness to go against polling data, even their own. In 2022, internal GOP caucus polls showed that a large majority of Hoosiers supported abortion regulations that were much less strict than the near-total ban lawmakers ultimately passed.

The demographics of the people in the poll largely align with the demographics of Indiana voters on age, gender and race.

One area where there is some difference is on political affiliation. President Donald Trump received 58.6 percent of Indiana’s vote in 2024, while Democrat Kamala Harris earned 39.6 percent. In the survey, 52 percent of respondents considered themselves Republicans or independents who leaned Republican, while 36 percent said they were Democrats or independents who leaned Democratic.

Of the people in the redistricting survey, 12 percent labeled themselves “pure independents.”

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.