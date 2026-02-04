© 2026 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Three candidates file for upcoming Allen County Superior court vacancy

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published February 4, 2026 at 4:28 PM EST
Three candidates are jockeying to replace Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull when she retires at the end of the year.

The candidates include Gull's daughter who works as a deputy prosecutor and two Allen County magistrates. All three have served in the Allen County Prosecutor's Office.

Christina Gull has worked as a prosecutor for more than a decade, including stints in Marion and Allen counties.

Allen Superior Court Magistrate Samuel Keirns (Kerns) also announced his candidacy. Before becoming a magistrate in the criminal division, Keirns was a member of Judge Gull’s Drug Court Team as a deputy prosecutor.

Allen County Circuit Court Magistrate Jesus “Rick” Treviño is also running for the seat. In 2021, the former Allen County deputy prosecutor became the first Hispanic man to serve as a judicial official in the county.
