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Some union NIPSCO workers agree to new contract, while lockout continues for others

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Michael Gallenberger
Published April 27, 2026 at 2:26 PM EDT
(FILE PHOTO: Tyler Lake/WTIU)

Some union NIPSCO workers have agreed to a new contract, letting them return to work, but the lockout continues for others.

NIPSCO says the United Steelworkers unit representing physical workers has ratified its agreement, and those employees will return to work, starting Tuesday. But the clerical bargaining unit did not ratify its agreement. Those workers will remain locked out.

The lockout began April 2, after negotiations stalled. Union leaders said sticking points had included the use of outside contractors and mandatory overtime.

On its website, NIPSCO says it "continues to safely and reliably serve customers under active service continuity plans."
Copyright 2026 WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend

NIPSCO has been a supporter of WBOI.
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Business NIPSCOLabor Unions
Michael Gallenberger