Arts United CEO to step down in the fall

Arts United CEO and President Dan Ross will be stepping down later this year.

Ross has served as the arts non-profit’s president and CEO since 2023, but prior to that worked as the organization’s vice president of community development.

According to a press release, Ross will remain as the CEO until the fall. A committee will conduct a national search for his successor.

While at the helm of Arts United, Ross co-led the initiative to modernize and expand the Arts United Center, making the unique building designed by renowned architect Louis Kahn more accessible to all audiences.

Courtesy/Arts United New and accessible seating raises the comfort levels

He told WBOI’s Julia Meek in 2025 that they wanted to make the facility a greater patron experience.

Ross says he is thankful for the support of the community and is excited about the growing impact of arts and culture in the region.

Before his work at Arts United, Ross served in many roles for the Fort Wayne Philharmonic for 20 years, including trumpet player in the orchestra and interim executive director.