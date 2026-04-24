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Arts United CEO to step down in the fall

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published April 24, 2026 at 2:46 PM EDT
The Arts United Center will be celebrating its grand reopening in the fall of 2024, Ross confides.
Courtesy/Arts United
Arts United CEO Dan Ross

Arts United CEO and President Dan Ross will be stepping down later this year.

Ross has served as the arts non-profit’s president and CEO since 2023, but prior to that worked as the organization’s vice president of community development.

According to a press release, Ross will remain as the CEO until the fall. A committee will conduct a national search for his successor.

While at the helm of Arts United, Ross co-led the initiative to modernize and expand the Arts United Center, making the unique building designed by renowned architect Louis Kahn more accessible to all audiences.

New and accessible seating raises the comfort levels
Courtesy/Arts United
New and accessible seating raises the comfort levels

He told WBOI’s Julia Meek in 2025 that they wanted to make the facility a greater patron experience.

Ross says he is thankful for the support of the community and is excited about the growing impact of arts and culture in the region.

Before his work at Arts United, Ross served in many roles for the Fort Wayne Philharmonic for 20 years, including trumpet player in the orchestra and interim executive director.
Tags
Arts & Culture Arts United CenterArts UnitedArts United of Greater Fort WayneDan Ross
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
See stories by Rebecca Green
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