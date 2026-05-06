Indiana high school athletes may now profit off their name, image and likeness

Indiana has joined 46 other states allowing name, image and likeness deals for high school athletes. The Indiana High School Athletic Association Board of Directors approved the new rule Monday in a 13-5 vote.

The Personal Branding Activity rule allows student athletes to capitalize on their individual skills through commercial activities such as appearances, social media, branding and endorsements.

That can include coaching a clinic in the sport the athlete competes in.

IHSAA Commissioner Paul Neidig said it aims to clarify what high school student athletes are permitted to do.

“People own their name. We’ve recognized that for a long time, and I think most people understand that,” Neidig said. “But then what can you do in promoting your name or using your name to promote their activities, and we hope this provides some further clarification as to what would be allowed.”

Unlike similar offerings at the collegiate level, with the NCAA, Indiana’s high school rules prohibit any use of school affiliation or facilities in personal branding.

The parameters in place also do not allow for the formation of collectives like is done on the collegiate level through boosters and alumni to create financial opportunities. This has become a key recruitment tool for colleges and has caused concerns for disparity between larger and smaller schools.

Neidig said the limitations aim to keep high school athletics in Indiana equitable.

"That’s something that we want to strive very hard to make sure we maintain an equitable approach for all student athletes, and make saying that that playing field that they’re on is the same as a school or somebody from a more fluent situation,” Neidig said.

The policy goes into effect immediately.

Indiana becomes the latest state in the country to approve high school personal branding rules. Alabama, Mississippi and Hawaii are the remaining states without policies.