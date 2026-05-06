U.S. Rep. Marlin Stutzman easily cruises into general election

In Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District, incumbent Marlin Stutzman had no problems in the Republican primary against challenger Jon Kenworthy.

Stutzman pulled in nearly 69 percent of the vote.

It was the second time Kenworthy challenged Stutzman in a primary election.

On his social media page, Stutzman posted a graphic of himself and President Donald Trump’s official headshot, touting the endorsement by the president and thanking the district’s Republicans for his win.

A LaGrange County native, Stutzman held the 3rd District seat from 2010 to 2016.

Stutzman will face Democratic challenger Kelly Thompson in the November general election.

Thompson ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, and has been campaigning for the 3rd district seat for over a year.