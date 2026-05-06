Allen County election results slow to come in, show tight totals in key races

Allen County’s primary election returns came in a bit slower than usualTuesday night. This year marked the county’s first election with vote centers instead of precincts.

County officials said they will be working with the technology vendor to increase capacity to get results out faster. They added that voters praised the convenience and speed of the multiple voting locations.

Unofficial final totals showed extremely tight races on the Republican side of the ballot.

Incumbent District 15 State Sen. Liz Brown squeaked by challenger Darren Vogt by a mere 15 votes, according to unofficial results.

Vogt is a Northwest Allen County School board member.

The race featured a heated debate between the two candidates about so-called “gender neutral” bathrooms in NACS schools, which Brown suggested were installed under Vogt’s watch.

The district responded to the claims in a press release ahead of the primary, calling them “inaccurate.” The district said the restrooms Brown referred to are single-use restrooms designed for improved supervision and safety.

Brown responded calling the timing of the district’s statement “awfully political.”

Brown will face Democrat Julie McGill in the November election. McGill defeated primary challenger Chloe Andis with 57 percent of the vote.

In the Republican primary race for Allen County’s Third District Commissioner seat, Paul Moss pulled ahead of Ewelina Connelly by a mere 67 votes. He will face Democrat Jorge Fernandez in November.

Connelly won the early and absentee voting, but Moss pulled ahead as the election day ballots were counted.

There were some upsets on the Allen County Council, with incumbent Republicans Kyle Kerley losing to Mike Clendenen in the first district. Paul Lagemann lost to Eric “ET” Tippmann in the third.

On the Democratic side of the ticket, Sharon Wight handily defeated challenger Chad Clevidence for the State Representative District 81 nomination.

She will face Republican incumbent Martin Carbaugh, who easily outpaced challenger David Mervar.