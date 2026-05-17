Indiana Fever trounce Seattle Storm 89-78

The Indiana Fever quickly took control and defeated the Seattle Storm 89 to 78.

The Fever held a double-digit lead for most of the game.

Guard Sophie Cunningham said the strong start gave the team momentum.

“I think when you, when you start off well, it’s nice to catch a rhythm, but it’s because of our defense,” Cunningham said. “Our defense started off strong. When we have good defense, we have great offense.”

Aliyah Boston was out for the game after a lower leg injury Friday night against the Washington Mystics. That led to Monique Billings, Myisha Hines-Allen, Makayla Timpson and other players being called in to play more. Caitlin Clark said she thought everyone did great stepping up.

“You know, those are big shoes to fill,” Clark said. “AB [Aliyah Boston] does so much for us, she conducts the offense, she conducts the defense, she’s a heady player, and she rebounds the ball really well. So, I thought they all did great when they came in.”

In personal fouls, the Fever as a team had 23 and the Storm had 22. As the officiating continues to be more active with more fouls called across the league.

“I think the refs have done a really good job. I think it makes the game of basketball better, personally,” Clark said.

She said it’s up to her and the team to stop fouling.

“We foul with five seconds left on the shot clock, we foul when somebody gets in their motion, like we got to stop doing that,” Clark said.

The Fever next play at home against the Portland Fire, one of the new expansion teams to join the WNBA this season.

Head Coach Stephanie White said they will prepare for the new team just like any other.

“You know their players on their team that have been in this league, so we have familiarity, at least with personnel, and continuing to watch the film and see what kinds of things that they’re doing,” White said.

The game starts at 7:00p.m. EST on Wednesday, May 20 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.