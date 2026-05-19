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Allen County Juvenile Center offers free "Little Library"

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published May 19, 2026 at 6:02 PM EDT
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Allen County Juvenile Center

The Allen County Juvenile Center announced the opening of an on-site “Little Free Courthouse Library” Monday, as part of a collaboration with the Indiana Court of Appeals.

The initiative will provide free books for children and families visiting the Allen County Juvenile Justice Center.

Allen Superior Court Judge Brent Ecenbarger of the Family Relations Division said that the library will encourage literacy at no cost to the community.

The effort was inspired by a partnership with best-selling author Kim Michele Richardson, who launched a “Courthouses Reading Across Kentucky” program to place books in courthouses and judicial facilities in Kentucky.

Indiana Court of Appeals Chief Judge Elizabeth Tavitas said that after a meeting with Richardson, the state’s higher courts were inspired to establish a library in every county in Indiana.

In a press release, Magistrate Carolyn Foley, who coordinated the Allen County project, said the initiative reflects the Juvenile Center’s commitment to supporting children and families in meaningful ways.

“I’m so pleased and proud to have been part of launching this project at the Allen County Juvenile Center,” Foley said.

“We are very grateful to the Indiana Court of Appeals for their generous donation of books to begin our collection, and I hope this effort leads to even more books finding their way into the hands of children.”
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Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
See stories by Rebecca Green