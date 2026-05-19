Fort Wayne police officers fatally shoot man Monday afternoon after standoff

Fort Wayne police officers shot and killed a man in the 1800 block of Howell Avenue Monday afternoon.

Fort Wayne Police Chief P.J. Smith said in a statement that the man inside the house was “reportedly experiencing a mental health crisis and was possibly armed with a firearm.”

Police had responded to the home at least three times for similar reasons over the past few days.

Smith said multiple attempts to de-escalate and communicate with the man were unsuccessful, and additional specialized units were deployed. These include the Emergency Services Team and the Crisis Response Team.

The man was seen lying on the floor just inside the front door of the home. While the CRT made attempts to communicate with him, they were also working with a local hospital and mental health court to have the man taken into custody for a mental health evaluation.

According to Smith, the man opened the front door and pushed what appeared to be a rifle toward officers. Several officers fired at the man. Medical crews provided aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Smith said the department’s goal from the beginning was a peaceful resolution, but the situation escalated with the presentation of the rifle.