Recounts coming in two Allen County Republican primary races

There will be a pair of recounts in Allen County in the wake of the May 5 Republican primary.

Allen County’s election results were delayed May 5 as the election board transitioned from precincts to vote centers.

In the race for the Republican nomination for State Senate 15, Darren Vogt filed a recount request at the last minute Tuesday, challenging the results of his 14-vote loss to incumbent Liz Brown.

In a statement, Vogt said voters have been asking him about “the inexplicable closing of blinds at critical times during counting…and how they can be sure their votes were counted and counted properly.”

In response, Brown praised the work of Allen County election officials.

“Vogt is choosing a costly and time-consuming recount over party unity…I beat (him) in the Indiana Senate District 15 Primary once before and I am confident I will do so again when all the votes are recounted.”

In the race for 3rd District Allen County Commissioner, Ewelina Connelly requested a recount after her close loss to Paul Moss by 55 votes.