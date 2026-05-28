Democrats name statewide candidates for treasurer and comptroller

Indiana Democrats announce two candidates who will run for state office ahead of November’s midterm election.

Jessica Bailey will be the Democratic candidate for state comptroller and Coumba Kebe will run for state treasurer. The announcement comes ahead of the Democratic convention in Indianapolis, June 6th, when both women are expected to be officially nominated.

The comptroller serves as the chief financial officer for the state. Democratic candidate Bailey is from Porter County, where she served as the county clerk.

In a statement Bailey said, if elected, she will provide transparency and accountability.

“After years of one-party control at the Statehouse, Hoosiers deserve oversight of state tax dollars from someone outside the Republican Party apparatus. I am accountable to no one but Hoosiers,” Bailey said.

The treasurer manages the finances of the state and serves as the chief investment officer. Democratic candidate Kebe is from Hamilton County and has a background as a health executive. She also ran unsuccessfully for Indiana House District 29 this year.

In a statement Kebe said she believes the treasurer should help make government financial systems more transparent, accessible and understandable to the public.

“Knowledge is power. Hoosiers deserve to understand where their taxpayer dollars are going, how public money is being invested, and how financial decisions impact their everyday lives,” Kebe said.

Current Republican Treasurer Daniel Elliot and Current Comptroller Elise Nieshalla were elected to their offices in 2022. Both are running for reelection this year.

Official candidates will be voted on by delegates at the Republican convention, held in Fort Wayne Saturday, June 20th.