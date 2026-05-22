Vocal Arts Group continues mission to change lives through song

For an illuminating experience Heartland Sings will be presenting its final concert of the season, Enduring Light, on May 31 at Plymouth Congregational Church.

Founded in 1997 by Maestro Robert Nance, Heartland Sings creates a variety of vocal music productions and educational outreach programs designed to connect with and enrich the entire community.

The organization continues to implement programs, concerts, staff and board members with intentional outreach to create diversity and inclusion for all to enjoy music.

Here WBOI’s Julia Meek discusses the theme behind this year’s concert series with Nance and artistic director Natalie Young, what’s on the summer music event lineup and how it all drives their mission to change lives through song.

Event Information:

Heartland Sings Enduring Light Concert

Sunday, May 31

Plymouth Congregational Church

4:00 p.m.

Find ticket information and Summer Concert Series information at the Heartland Sings website.

Courtesy/Heartland Sings Bob and Natalie look forward to expanding programs and developing new at Heartland Sings

This is a transcript of our conversation:

Julia Meek: Natalie Young, Maestro Robert Nance, welcome.

Natalie Young: Hello.

Bob Nance: Hello.

Julia Meek: So, you've been down in the artistic director groove over there at Heartland Sings since last fall, Natalie, how's that role fitting by now?

Natalie Young: It's feeling really good. Yeah, you know, we have a really dedicated staff of full-time workers at Heartland Sings, and they really help us do what we do well.

So, I have to say, although the transition really happened last fall, we did practice for a year before that. We always like to say we're musicians, so we like to rehearse.

So, when the transition actually happened, it was kind of anticlimactic. [chuckles] We were like, well, that's it.

Now we're on the other side of it, and our duties didn't really change all that much, although I think externally it maybe looks like they did.

So, it's been a pretty smooth transition, and it's been a great year. It's been an exciting season, and I'm just looking forward to lots of growth at the company.

Julia Meek: As are we, and Maestro, you passed your own brain child's torch to Natalie after 28 years at the helm. Now how does it feel to be Heartland from your new emeritus position?

Bob Nance: Well, it feels really good. I think I knew before Natalie did that she would be a good artistic director, and your founder really needs to be thinking about how are you going to preserve your legacy, and one may not be imposing your will forever and ever, amen and then dropping off the face of the earth.

So, my goal was to identify those people that could take the torch and move on, and then I could, while I'm still active and healthy, to be an active participant in that to help them take the next level of leadership.

So, I've been thrilled in my new role, and the fact that my two colleagues now, Eric Miller, our president, and Natalie, our artistic director, are real supportive of me and I them, it's working really well.

Courtesy/Heartland Sings Tuesday night gathering, Canto de Corazón

In fact, it's taken three of us to do the same work that I used to do, [all laugh] but that's also enabling the company to grow. So, it's great.

Julia Meek: In leaps and bounds.

Bob Nance: Mmhmmm.

Julia Meek: You are dedicated to furthering Heartland's mission, changing lives through song, Natalie. In your mind, what's at the very, very core of that mission?

Natalie Young: The core of changing lives through song is affecting everyone, probably in a different way, through vocal music.

Whether that's education in our studios or community outreach with our volunteer Canto de Corazón Choir, or through one of our flagship concert season programs, an audience member or someone who's singing in the choir.

Changing lives through song is going to look different for every single person that we interact with.

So, there's not just one way, but it is meeting people where they are via the vocal arts and having a hopefully strong impact on their lives at that moment.

Julia Meek: It's a powerful tool, then.

Natalie Young: Mmhmm, very powerful.

Courtesy/Heartland Sings Heartland Holiday Magic

Julia Meek: And you obviously have shared your own vision and spirit with Natalie, Bob. What path do you see Natalie's trajectory taking in your group's behalf now that she does have command?

Bob Nance: Well, I think that Natalie's now part of Heartland's DNA. So, you know, my whole vision and everything was set in motion 29 years ago, and we're still developing it.

But the vision is not coming alive because I willed it, it's I set it in motion, and everybody's contributing to it.

So Natalie is doing exactly what the vision is, because that's that's our mission, is to change lives through song. We recognize that the vocal arts really do touch us all at our human core.

So whether or not you're an audience member listening to somebody express themselves in song, or you're part of the chorus, or a member of the board of directors, or the staff, our mission is to change our lives, and that's happening at all levels.

Julia Meek: Full speed. [chuckles]

Bob Nance: Mmhmm.

Julia Meek: So, a big statement for your first season, Natalie, was theming it--on the power of light, no less. Just why that theme, and where could you, are you, in fact taking it?

Natalie Young: Yes, when I was planning my first season, I felt a huge responsibility, because it was my first season, I kind of wanted to make a big splash.

You know, I wanted it to be something I really believed in and cared a lot about, so it would, you know, sustain me and the group and the organization through a whole season.

It's, it's kind of a lot of pressure. So, you know, I had worked with Bob on programming here and there in the years leading up to the transition, but this was my first go at an entire season, and I wasn't actually planning on theming it at first.

It's just a lot of the repertoire I was choosing I found was around this idea of light.

So, I remember going into Eric's office one day and saying, what if we had a whole season that was themed "light"?

And he thought that was a good idea, and we bounced it off of Bob as well, and so then we just took it from there, and we came up with this theme.

The reason for the theme is, while it's broad, we were able to have a lot of different concerts focused on different aspects of light, what it provides humankind.

It seems kind of like a simple topic on the surface, and then when you delve down, you realize there's so much there. Light can be seen as an analogy for a better future.

Sometimes we think of light in nature, whether it's the moon or the stars, or providing warmth.

And then I was really fascinated with this idea of light as juxtaposed to darkness, and how we may not really understand light unless we've been through dark.

And so some of our concerts focused on that aspect as well. So it was a very personal journey for me, even programming the season.

Courtesy/Heartland Sings Canto de Corazón in concert

Julia Meek: And now Bob, Heartland Sings consistently speaks to community: history, human rights, singers' rights. What new and traditional elements is Natalie's theme season bringing to that table?

Bob Nance: Well, I think at least in this season we're looking at the right of people to be enlightened.

And I think right now we're just inundated with so much, so much stuff that lends us to want to just kind of curl up under a blanket and be in the dark, like we just don't want to see the ills of the world.

And the truth is, that's where Natalie said that darkness sometimes is important, and that's where we are, but that's why light is even more important.

So, I think what we've put into a leap is that there is a lot of hope still out there, where there's still goodness in the world.

But we're so inundated by darkness that we really need to bring a little light in our life. So I've often said that we're in an age of darkness right now.

This may be the second dark ages, but soon to follow will be that age of enlightenment, and we're just simply lighting a path this season to what that's gonna be.

Courtesy/Heartland Sings Community Connections

Julia Meek: That's a very, very good analogy and example. And Natalie, would you remind us of your illuminated journey so far, the subjects covered, and what this final segment on the near horizon will be focused on exactly?

Natalie Young: Yes, I'm glad you used the word journey, because that's exactly what I wanted it to be, and it's been interesting to see the reaction, like even just hearing Maestro Nance talk about enlightenment.

And that's something that he's taken away from the season, something I didn't think about or plan, you know, but you know everyone has taken something a little different from the season, and that's been so rewarding to see.

So, I will say that, but yeah, looking back, so we planned four concerts on this season. We started with Beckoning Light all the way back last October, and this was truly just an invitation and a beckoning to the audience to come and join us in this journey, exploring light.

And then it was my goal to kind of just ignite, if you will, [chuckles] this flame of inspiration behind the season.

And then we moved into the spirit of Christmas, which I added a subtitle to this year, so the spirit of Christmas: A light in the darkness, which has always been one of our most popular concerts.

And so I, of course, wanted to keep that this year, but we focused on ushering in and welcoming the light of the world in that concert at Christmas time.

And then after that we had a concert called Illuminate, Shining Light on Child Abuse and Neglect.

I really wanted to make sure we had a concert that focused on what I think is one of light's most important aspects--that it exposes, it illuminates things that maybe we don't want to look at.

And so this really opened the door for us to have conversation about a difficult topic that's happening in our community and in communities all over the place.

So we partnered with Iris Family Support Center and were able to garner some support for what they're doing, the wonderful work they do in the community, and then we programmed some meek around that exact topic that I think was really effective.

Then finally, we have our final concert coming up on May 31 at 4 o'clock at Plymouth Congregational Church. This concert is called Enduring Light, and that's exactly what I want it to be. I don't want, although this is the last concert of the season, this is not the end.

I want the light to endure and to continue on past this concert, so whatever people have learned through the concert season, I want it to impact them moving forward as well.

So, we'll be performing two pieces: one is Ola Yellows' Sunrise Mass, and the second is Elaine Hagenberg's Illuminare.

Both are large works for chorus and orchestra, and Maestro Nance will be conducting. We're right in the middle of our rehearsal cycle right now for that, and it's going to be beautiful.

I just can't wait for this final concert and putting a capstone on the season.

Julia Meek: What a finale that will be, to be sure. And another change in style you are embracing is the a cappella work.

How and why is the a cappella working for you from all sides of this stage? Why is it such a popular style?

Natalie Young: Yeah, so I have focused a lot in the choral repertoire. I've programmed a lot of a cappella music. It wasn't intentional.

I just realized as I started programming that that was the style I liked, because I kept choosing them. [chuckles] And then I realized that so much of this music is a cappella, so that'll be a good challenge for our ensemble, and they've really taken it head on.

We program also for the spaces we're in, so for the spirit of Christmas especially, I focused, I think over half of the concert was a cappella repertoire, which is in the Allen County Courthouse.

Just beautiful. It's so kind to the voice. It's like singing in a cathedral. And so that's part of the reason I've chosen a cappella music.

Also, I just think it highlights what the voice can do. We talk about how every instrument was somehow formed after the voice itself, right?

But whenever you hear, you know, voices in harmony and these complex harmonies and rhythms, it's as a vocalist, it's really rewarding to just see what the voice can do on its own.

That's part of the reason I've chosen a cappella repertoire. Yeah.

Courtesy/Heartland Sings Canto de Corazón at Festival de Hispanos, Decatur Indiana

Julia Meek: And we've got Bob sitting here smiling and nodding his agreement and encouragement.

Bob Nance: It's, it's in admiration [chuckles] I completely admire where Natalie's taking everything, and you know we all, we all love what the voice can do, and, and she's right. We program for the spaces we're in.

Julia Meek: You also program for interaction with your audience, which might not be exactly easy for the programmer, but it is so very... well, who doesn't love a sing-along?

What does all that net you, and what kind of feedback do you get when you have performances, Bob? You've done this for a long time.

Bob Nance: Yeah, I think the whole idea of changing lives through song is an active statement, right? You can give people access to the benefit of song by having them sing.

And you don't have to be perfect at it, because it's all about expressing yourself, and we validate that at any level. Like I said, you don't have to be a professional to access the benefits of singing.

That's part of our mission. We want to make sure that our audiences are joining in once in a while or actively participating. In fact, at one point we came up with what's called the Heartland Experience.

So, when you come to a concert, we have an expectation as programmers that we're going to put an opportunity for the audience to engage with the singers that are there to participate and to be changed, and that involves some participation.

It's not, we don't want just passive audience, we want engaged audience, and so we're always looking at it from that standpoint.

Julia Meek: Especially in this 21st century.

Bob Nance: Yeah, people are lonely, and they're lonely because they're dividing themselves with this little electronic device known as the telephone, or the little pocket phone.

Sorry, I mean, I think that's just not human. It's not human enough. No, it's a good tool, but we've got to keep it, put it aside.

So, at this point in my life, if you're going to have a conversation with me, put your phone down, because I'm not talking to you, if you can't do that. [laughs]

Courtesy/Heartland Sings

Julia Meek: You've also got a very impressive bilingual project going on that you mentioned, the Canto de Corazón. It's been complementing and growing into new connections within your organization. Is there more collaboration on the horizon, dare we hope?

Natalie Young: We're very excited about Canto de Corazón, what we've been at it for three years?

Bob Nance: Yeah.

Natalie Young: Yeah, so this is a great outlet for community singers. Anyone that wants to join can.

It's been headed up by a really great leadership team, including Maestro Nance, one of our principal artists, Alejandro Sandoval-Montañez and then Cote Godoy and Melisa McCann as well.

The four of them have really taken on that project.

Bob Nance: Again, this starts with the artist, right? So, we had an artist join our company, Wagner Pastor from Ecuador, and he was so passionate about having a bilingual choir.

I said, do it. We should do it if that's something that you're passionate about. So, this is where we let a singer's passion for doing something vocally to become a program that we've embraced.

Very shortly after that, he had to move with his wife to Texas, which was fine. That happens. And we didn't want to let go of the project because we were seeing the spark of something that was a real connection to the community.

And an opportunity under the current, you know, situation about immigration and people being afraid and all of that.

But we could be a positive force in the community for that community of folks who maybe wanted to learn Spanish, so they understood another part of their community.

Or people who speak Spanish but wanted to integrate a little bit more and understand English. Or maybe just intercultural understanding.

So we have people from all different perspectives in the group, from whatever their walk is, their goal is to come in and try to understand one another.

So, it's a really almost a spiritual experience when we get together, but we have fun, right? So, we're developing understanding and doing, that's why the project is so important.

And then that actually probably helped to attract another singer who was even going to take it to the next level, and that's Alejandra, who's doing a great job with us.

Julia Meek: So, it's all about the connections...

Bob Nance: All about the connection. You're changing lives.

Julia Meek; Yes, its becoming a reality. Speaking of horizons, then what is next, mid- and long-term for Heartland Sings that you could tell us about now?

Natalie Young: Well, coming up immediately is our summer season, so we are going to be at three parks this summer.

We'll be having six shows total, so you'll have to check out our website, and to see where those are going to be, we'll be at Buckner Park, Lakeside Park, and Kreager Park throughout the entire summer, so six produced shows we're really excited about.

Courtesy/Heartland Sings Building community connections through music

They'll just be really family-friendly, fun events. We've been working on some shows coming up here, we'll be putting our finishing touches on the shows that we're going to be offering this summer from our Art-V, which is our mobile performing stage.

That's going to be some great events. And then coming up next season, I can't tell you exactly what's going to be yet, but I will tell you it's going to be themed, and yeah, it's going to be exciting, and it will be cinematic, the reveal, I will tell you that.

Bob Nance: Mmhmm, and we reveal the actual season at our Enduring Light concert, so you will be enlightened in a number of ways at the next concert. [all chuckle],

Natalie Young: That's right.

Julia Meek: And have plenty to look forward to next season. Now I am curious, with your specific drive for inclusion and advocacy and rights of everyone made clear, this last year has really been hard on groups like yourselves with missions like you have.

How are you continuing and amplifying that mission and not letting it all get to you?

Natalie Young: I will say that we're really well supported by our community. We're so, so thankful to our donors who have invested in what we're doing.

That is what has allowed us to continue doing what we're doing, in addition to artists who are just kind of coming out of the woodwork, it feels like.

We have more and more people interested in what the company's doing, singing with us as part-time vocal artists on our roster, in our, in our main season concerts, or people interested in our full-time work.

More students coming to our Vocal Arts Institute. So, we have a lot of people to serve and to change lives, not to mention our audiences.

So, I would say mostly it's we're surviving because our donors believe in what we're doing. [chuckles]

Bob Nance: Well, and our model works, that's part of it too. We're going into our 30th season, that's a big celebration.

I'm very excited about that, because I've lived to tell about it. I think that's really something that we can hang our hat on.

We have been very fortunate to have a business model that allows us to focus some on earned income, but also to engender some really nice investment from our donors, some who have now passed.

You know, I've, I've turned into a major donor. Thanks for being nice to me. [all chuckle] And yeah, I think the organization is worthy beyond most. That's my prejudice coming up.

Julia Meek: It's a good one to have and keeping in that grand Heartland style that we've really grown to love.

What do both of you want everyone in this community we call home to know about your mission, your music, and most importantly, your community spirit?

Natalie Young: I want people to know that we are a vocal arts resource for the entire community. So, we're here to serve the community.

We are truly a nonprofit organization. We want to be here for Fort Wayne and in Fort Wayne and impact this community at a very grassroots level.

So, you'd be surprised at how often vocal arts pop up, like why would we need a vocal arts resource, right?

Whether it's in the schools and teaching first graders about what an opera is and why that's important, or working with high school students, you know, getting ready for vocal competition and show choir, and or working on how to audition.

Courtesy/Heartland Sings Christmas connections

What does that teach you about life? You know, it's not just about singing high notes and sounding pretty. It's about a lot more than that, music is.

So, in that way, we want to be, we want to be a resource, and we want to be inspiring to people in the community, to share hope and to spread light, if you will.

Bob Nance: My first thought is from the health front. Changing lives through song is a very high bar to have, and I think the way that happens is because we focus on the wellness that comes from the process.

And that wellness, in all of our hospitals that we're in, wellness is a big deal, and you have to have the professionals in town who understand that wellness to help us as a population, as our community, to be healthy.

So, if we're investing, as we do, Heartland is investing in the artists to be here, lives are going to be changed because they're here.

You see them at the store, you run into them at the gym, you just see them on the street, or you see them at a performance.

These are real people who are really affecting the lives of our young people, our older population in the retirement homes that we visit.

We're focused on the wellness and the connection that we're making with them, and it just makes us better human beings.

So if you want to see a vibrant community, you need to invest in groups like Heartland that have that as a mission, because that's when the community becomes better, more livable, more vibrant, and sustainable.

Julia Meek: Natalie Young is the artistic director and Maestro Robert Nance, founder and artistic director emeritus of Heartland Sings.

Thanks to both of you for sharing this story of your wonderful story. Many blessings on this journey.

Natalie Young: Thank you,

Bob Nance: Thank you.