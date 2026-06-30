Braun seeks applicants for utility regulatory commission after member resigns, cites affordability

Gov. Mike Braun is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission after Commissioner David Veleta announced he will resign by the end of August.

Veleta, who spent 17 years with the commission, first as staff member and then as commissioner for the past four years, told Braun his decision in a June 26 letter.

The resignation comes after the commission voted to approve a $71 million rate hike for AES Indiana customers. Braun criticized that decision on social media, calling for the Office of Utility Consumer Counselor to petition for a rehearing of the case.

“Affordability is my top priority,” Braun wrote in a social media post announcing the opening. “I am looking for a commissioner who understands that every decision has a real impact on Hoosier families and businesses and who will keep ratepayers front and center.”

Applications are due July 7.

The commission is required by state law to “make decisions in the public interest to ensure the utilities provide safe and reliable service at just and reasonable rates.”

The vacancy is the latest shake up at the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission following the vote on the AES rate. Braun demoted Chairman Andy Zay and replaced him with Commissioner Anthony Swinger, who abstained from the rate vote.

Under state law, the governor must appoint commissioners from nominees put forward by a nominating committee, and no more than three members may belong to the same political party. The commissioners serve for four-year terms.

Veleta wrote on LinkedIn that he wants to continue working on issues related to the reshaping of the electric grid, such as data center growth. His letter to Braun said he would resign effective August 31 or sooner if a replacement is chosen. His term was to expire in January 2028.