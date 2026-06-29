Northeastern Indiana prepares for heatwave that could bring storms

A heatwave is sweeping across the midwest this week, bringing temperatures up into the mid-90s and increasing the humidity as the system comes up from the south.

The incoming heatwave will offer little respite, even in the evening with high-lows in the mid-70s, due to the high heat index, or what the temperature feels like to the human body by combining humidity with the air temperature.

It could also impact Fourth of July plans.

Mark Steinwedel is a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Northern Indiana. He said the humidity brought in by the Gulf air moving through will keep thunderstorms from developing at least through Thursday.

National Weather Service The heat index is determined using the air temperature and the relative humidity to gauge what the temperature feels like to the human body.

“And with all that heat and humidity and unstable air mats in place, that’s what will come together and at least give us some chances for a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms during that Friday into the weekend,” Steinwedel said.

Steinwedel said it’s too early into the forecast to gauge flood risks, but any thunderstorms that do develop will have a lot of moisture in them.

All of Northeast Indiana remains under an extreme heat warning until Thursday night.

As most of the midwest and parts of the east prepare for the incoming heatwave, the City of Fort Wayne is reminding residents to make use of cooling centers around the city.

The cooling stations are open all summer, regardless of temperature, but will be especially important this week for those without proper shelter or living in homes without air conditioning.

Localized mostly in downtown, the cooling stations include The Rescue Mission, InAsMuch Ministry, the Botanical Conservatory and the main branch of the Allen County Public Library.

Further up North, the Salvation Army on North Clinton is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM to 4 PM. Citilink buses are also classified as mobile cooling stations around the city, but they require paying for fare.

National Weather Service An extreme heat advisory covers all of Northeast Indiana and some of Northwest Ohio and Southwest Michigan.

The Fort Wayne Police Department also offered tips for staying cool during this time of intense heat. They recommend staying indoors, in air conditioning and wearing loose, lightweight clothing.

They also suggest not to rely on electric fans as a primary cooling method because they may not prevent heat-related illness at temperatures this high. Instead, take a cool shower or bath or move to an air-conditioned space.

Heat exhaustion occurs when core body temperature is elevated below 104 degrees. Symptoms include dizziness, headache, nausea, weakness, muscle cramps and fatigue. If you suspect heat exhaustion, immediately move to shaded, remove excess clothing and hydrate — no more than 1.5 quartz of water per hour.

Heat stroke occurs at 104 degrees or higher. It's most often marked by a change in mental status, such as confusion, delirium, combativeness or loss of consciousness.

Call 9-1-1 immediately if you suspect heat stroke and begin cooling with ice or immersion in cool water.

If you have pets, it's important to keep outside breaks short and avoid walks all together. Heat exhaustion and stroke also present differently in pets and they should also be monitored during high heat periods.