The WHO seeks more details on the death of a plague research lab employee in Russia

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Russian authorities continue to insist there is no health emergency following the death of a 28-year-old lab technician at a plague research institute in Siberia last week. The case has created global concern over an outbreak of the plague or some other deadly pathogen. From Moscow, NPR's Charles Maynes reports.

CHARLES MAYNES, BYLINE: For nearly a week, Russia's consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor has insisted the death of a female lab technician at a Siberian institute focused on combating the plague and other infectious diseases was due to pneumonia of, quote, "unknown" origin. A subsequent state investigation found no pathogens in the woman's body linked to her lab research, just as it said there was no evidence of an outbreak of the plague in the Irkutsk region of Russia where the institute is based. Yet, in a press conference Wednesday, the head of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said these Russian assurances were, at the very least, incomplete.

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TEDROS ADHANOM GHEBREYESUS: We don't yet have the full picture of this event. And we're not able to conduct a full risk assessment. Timely, complete and transparent information sharing under the international regulations is essential to clarify conflicting reports.

MAYNES: Exiled Russian media with contacts on the ground in Siberia, in particular, have chronicled moments that at times seemed at odds with the official version of events. For example, reporting quarantines at some local hospitals or highlighting posts that later disappeared on social media by local government officials about health dangers. NPR has not independently confirmed the reports. The U.S., which withdrew from the WHO under the Trump administration, has also been pushing for more information.

Today, the State Department issued a formal request for Russia to provide more details on the case. And the U.S. embassy in Moscow published a health alert for Americans still in Russia to seek immediate medical assistance should they experience any adverse respiratory problems. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also weighed in. In a statement, the CDC reminded the plague is treatable with antibiotics and said there was no indication of a broader threat to the United States. Meanwhile, President Trump played down the possibility the incident could've been a mishap involving a bioweapon.

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PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: We don't think so. We're going to find out soon enough, but we don't think so. And if you listen to them, it's under control.

MAYNES: Trump will have his own chance to try and learn just how much when he holds a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, expected later this week. Charles Maynes, NPR News, Moscow. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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