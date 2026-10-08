How GOP groups are spending campaign funds to rally support ahead of midterms

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

We just heard about 43 House races that are competitive, according to the Cook Political Report. And we've now called Jessica Taylor, who tracks polling and campaign spending for the Cook Political Report. Jessica, good morning.

JESSICA TAYLOR: Good morning, Steve.

INSKEEP: I feel that 43 competitive House districts doesn't - it's not really that many compared with some past big elections. This is still kind of a narrow playing field. Am I right?

TAYLOR: It is. It's a bigger playing field than we had at the beginning of the cycle. But in 2010, Republicans picked up 63 House seats. In 2018, the last Trump midterm, it was 40. So we're not expecting that big of a shift, but certainly the map has moved in favor of Democrats, and, you know, we're constantly reevaluating these races, especially as we're just 20 days from the election. So the map could be shifting further as well.

INSKEEP: Yeah. I think a year ago, or even six months ago, people anticipated that maybe Democrats would narrowly win the House. Now they have a chance at least for a substantial win. And I think people anticipated that it was very hard to imagine Democrats winning the Senate, but I think you can imagine that now.

TAYLOR: I mean, the Senate is a true toss-up, but it's moving in Democrats' direction, and certainly Democrats are the heavy favorites to win the House. Our current projections have them winning - have them with a - between a 5 to 15 seat majority, but that's trending on the upper end of that range.

INSKEEP: Let's talk about the Senate then. Is it really possible that Democrats could win in places like Texas, Iowa and Kansas?

TAYLOR: You know, those states are states that Trump carried by 13 and 14 points. But when we look back at 2006, which a lot of sources I talked to say this feels like you have an unpopular war in the Middle East. You have an unpopular president. You have rising prices. It's almost a perfect storm, a confluence of events. And the average seat that a Democrat outperformed the previous presidential baseline by was 13.6 points. So it's within the range. However, 20 years later, we're certainly more polarized.

So the fear that Democrats have and the hope that Republicans have is that people put back on their partisan jerseys in these final days. They retreat back to their camps. And that - but the worry that Republicans have, though, is that enthusiasm among their base voters are so low, while we see higher Democratic enthusiasm, that that's further tilting the playing field toward Democrats.

INSKEEP: Yeah. I think you definitely have evidence of more dispirited - if that's the word - Trump voters or more conservative voters. But let's see if those conservative voters feel that they have any choice. When you focus on some of the more conservative states like Kansas, how have Democrats done in restoring their brand or appearing credible to people who are not automatic Democrats?

TAYLOR: Well, Kansas is probably the most interesting race to me right now. We just shifted that race, which is a Trump plus-16 state, into the toss-up category.

INSKEEP: Wow.

TAYLOR: You have Roger Marshall, the incumbent there, a little slow to wake up to the challenges. He's been hit hard by a New York Times story. He's a OB-GYN of suing patients for unpaid debts. I think in this economy, people are feeling so strapped, and I think that's a story that's really resonating and has hit him hard. Plus, you have an unusually strong Democrat in Reverend Adam Hamilton. He's a pastor of the largest Methodist church in the country. He comes across as a moderate. He has, I think, a compelling speaking style as a pastor, and so he is outperforming that baseline.

But again, I think it's still hard in a state like Kansas, but just the fact that Republicans are having to spend money there to try to shore up this seat tells you just how bad Trump's brand is in these days, but how much of a drag, I think that, you know, both parties are not popular. So I think that Democrats should also not overread if they do win the House and the Senate 'cause I think this is - this election is more sort of about a pox on both of their parties.

INSKEEP: Really interesting to think about Democrats running pastors in places like Kansas and Texas. I want to ask a question about the money here. We do hear about Republicans having to pull back in some states - pull back some spending in North Carolina, to give one example. And yet we also hear Republicans have a huge money advantage. Do they have the money to compete everywhere they need to compete to maybe hold on to the Senate?

TAYLOR: I think that still - does it overcome the momentum and the message that Democrats have? I think is a real question. And when they're coming in with some of this money - for instance, in Texas, where they're having to try to rescue a really weak candidate in Ken Paxton - they're spending multiple times what the candidate has to spend, so their money doesn't go as far when super PACs are spending it. And we're not seeing, for instance, a notable movement in Texas where James Talarico is still up. So I think there's a real question of maybe a couple of points in these close races could swing some of these seats, but money may not be everything either.

INSKEEP: I guess we'll just remember as you go that Democrats have dreamed of winning Texas before and always fall a little short. We'll see what happens this time. Jessica, thanks so much.

TAYLOR: At least they have football (ph).

INSKEEP: (Laughter) Jessica Taylor of the Cook Political Report. Thank you.

TAYLOR: Thank you, Steve. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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