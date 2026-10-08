'We are literally still dying': Palestinian man shares what life is like in Gaza

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

It's been three years since Hamas led an attack against Israel where they killed 1,200 people and took hundreds of others hostage. Israel's war in Gaza that followed has never ended despite a ceasefire. NPR's Anas Baba spoke with one man about what life is like three years on.

ANAS BABA, BYLINE: The Rimal neighborhood in Gaza City was a trendy, popular spot, known for its shops and restaurants before the war. And like much of Gaza, it was bounded by Israeli airstrikes during the war. This past year of ceasefire brought parts of Rimal back to life, with some coffee shops reopening.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: To some extent, I would say that we have food. Exactly a year ago, I've had nothing to eat. I was starving almost to death. I used to get dizzy when I'm going to work.

BABA: This father of two asked that NPR not to publish his name in order to speak freely.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: If that's OK, I would like to stay anonymous. I would say that that's our fear of Israeli retribution.

BABA: He says what happened on October 7 was wrong but that it doesn't justify Israel's military killing more than 74,000 Palestinians in the past three years. At least 20,000 of them children, according to Gaza's health ministry. And Israel says its war is far from over despite a ceasefire.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Bombings are happening all over here and there. I don't know if someday the bombing is going to be me, my family, a friend.

BABA: This week, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said the military has killed 4,000 of those militants who infiltrated southern Israel from Gaza on October 7. But he says there are still 2,000 more that, in his words, will be eliminated.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: We literally are still dying because of what happened three years ago. We gave you hostages. What is there more for you? What are you seeking out of us? We're just humans. We're just civilians. We want to live.

BABA: The ceasefire that President Trump brokered released all the remaining living and dead Israeli hostages. But people here say the war never ended as promised. And as Israeli military continues to target both senior and rank-and-file members of Hamas, civilians are being killed almost daily in the airstrikes.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Bombs are still happening all over the place. We're still sieged. We still can't evacuate. We can't leave. People are still in the streets or sleeping in the streets.

BABA: Streets that lie in ruins three years on.

Anas Baba, NPR News, Gaza City. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.