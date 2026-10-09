Ukraine's made battlefield gains, but Russia tipped for large winter offensive

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

For more on this, we've called Christina Harward. She is the Russia deputy team lead at the Institute for the Study of War. That's a nonpartisan public policy research organization. Its Russia Team produces daily assessments of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Good morning. Thanks for joining us.

CHRISTINA HARWARD: Thanks, Michel. Great to be here.

MARTIN: So how significant are the gains that Ukraine has made with Operation Vivaldi?

HARWARD: So they are absolutely very significant. The - not only in the innovation and the creativity we've seen in the tactics that they've employed, but also with the months and months of planning that seemingly went into preparing the battlefield for these counterattacks and then the subsequent liberations of these territories.

But also if you kind of zoom out, this Operation Vivaldi - at least the bits of it that have been divulged so far by the Ukrainian military - have really disrupted some major Russian plans that they were hoping to achieve in the coming months and year in terms of how they were going to take the fortress belt, right? So that heavily fortified, heavily defended backbone of Ukraine's defense in Donetsk Oblast. Now that the Ukrainians have eliminated this salient up here in the area near Lyman, these Russian plans have really gone out the window. The Russian military command is having to go back to the drawing board and figure out what they're going to do now.

MARTIN: So I take your point about the planning that went into this, the creativity that this demonstrates, the success of this - taking back an area the size of three Manhattans, as we just heard. But Russia is still occupying far more than that. Can this be scaled up?

HARWARD: Yep. That's absolutely the question I think we're all looking here to answer. Now, the one thing I'll note is we are starting to see trickles of information that the Ukrainians are counterattacking and even starting to retake some territory a little bit more to the south, so due east of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. Unsure if this is a part of Operation Vivaldi. If this is another season, this might be another operation that we're seeing unfold. But nonetheless, it does seem the Ukrainians are able to keep pushing in other areas beyond the area where Operation Vivaldi began.

The other thing I would note is - so General Biletskyi, who is overseeing Operation Vivaldi, is now going to be commanding a much larger area. So we're definitely going to want to keep an eye out on what he does in the coming months as he takes over this larger area for command.

MARTIN: So while we're - Ukraine is making gains on the ground. Russia is intensifying its airstrikes, as we just heard, with sometimes, you know, just really devastating results. Who would you say has the upper hand?

HARWARD: So the strikes are likely going to be very difficult this winter. Russia has a couple new types of technology they are very much exploiting and leveraging as best they can to try to make these strikes as devastating as they can to Ukrainian infrastructure, civilian life, Ukrainian economy, etc. They are very aware that Ukraine has a shortage of Patriot interceptors and has had a shortage for many months now. But they also are starting to use new types of drones and almost quasi-cruise missiles that they've debuted recently that fly incredibly fast and are very difficult, for now, for the Ukrainians to down.

Now, obviously, again, the Ukrainians are very innovative. They're rather quick in their research-and-development plan processes. So we are seeing them already starting to field-test and hopefully soon deploy at scale some of these countermeasures to these new, faster drones and quasi-cruise missiles.

MARTIN: Ukraine's president warned when he was at the U.N. that Russia is preparing a winter offensive with strikes on the energy infrastructure that people need to survive the cold. You were just sort of hinting at that. Does Ukraine have the defense capabilities to meet new waves of Russian airstrikes?

HARWARD: So I think there are going to be parts of the Russian strike campaign that Ukraine will likely, in the coming weeks and months, be able to figure out how to rather effectively and efficiently and consistently defend against. So that's going to be the drones. The problem is still going to be the ballistic missiles. Again, just worldwide, there is that shortage of Patriot interceptors. And so that is really what Ukraine needs right now, particularly as it continues to work with its European partners to produce its own antiballistic air defense system that's not quite ready yet.

MARTIN: Apologies if I'm asking you to speculate, but do you think that NATO will provide this in the end?

HARWARD: I definitely think we're seeing from various NATO states working with Ukraine to give them what they can, completely understanding, I think they are, that this winter is likely to be particularly bad, given the already very intense and targeted nature of the strike campaign. And Russia seems to be starting their strike against the energy grid earlier than ever this year.

MARTIN: So before we let you go, do you think this war can be won on the battlefield? Or at the end of the day, does it still require a negotiated end with somebody, perhaps, like the U.S. as a - as the - kind of the mediator?

HARWARD: Yeah. So I think to answer that question, you know, the first thing to really think about is, how do we even get Putin to think about stopping his war? And so we really need to negate his theory of victory. And right now one of Putin's theories of victory is that he is convinced that his Russian forces, albeit slow and at incredible cost, can continue to advance all along the front line every day, all day. The Ukrainians are starting to show that that is not true. So if the Ukrainians keep this up and Putin gets reliable information about...

MARTIN: OK.

HARWARD: ...Ukrainian successes, he might have to rethink.

MARTIN: That's Christina Harward. She's with the Institute for the Study of War. Thank you so much for these insights.

HARWARD: My pleasure. Thank you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.