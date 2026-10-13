Naturalization in the U.S. is on the decline

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The road to becoming an American is getting longer for many immigrants. Across the country, naturalization ceremonies are being canceled while citizenship applications are facing delays and increased scrutiny. Sean McDonnell with Ideastream Public Media reports from a recent ceremony in Ohio.

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER #1: Faith Zenobias Isaya (ph), Tanzania.

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SEAN MCDONNELL, BYLINE: At a high school auditorium near Cleveland, Faith Isaya took the final step in her immigration journey - the Oath of Allegiance. This moment in September was five years in the making. Working as a translator for churches in her native Tanzania, Isaya met the missionary who would become her husband and moved with him to the United States. She navigated the tedious immigration process full of paperwork and tests, and it all led to a joyful and overwhelming day that was months overdue.

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER #2: So help me God. Congratulations.

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FAITH ISAYA: I was supposed to do this four months ago. So it was the day, I was ready and all that, and then I was told, you know what? It's canceled. You cannot come anymore until we are ready for you.

MCDONNELL: Isaya is not alone. Immigration officials have canceled 13 naturalization ceremonies in Northeast Ohio so far this year. These ceremonies are vanishing because fewer people are becoming citizens under President Donald Trump's policies. The numbers are stark. In 2024 and 2025, officials approved 70,000 naturalizations a month. But this year, the average dropped to 22,000, and Ohio has seen an almost 50% drop in new citizens. The application backlog is growing and processing times have doubled from six to 13 months. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services told NPR in a statement that the Biden administration, quote, "rubber stamped applications," and now there's more rigorous screening. The agency has started doing additional background checks and closer reviews of refugee claims.

MAYA LUGASY: It's very effective in terms of gumming up the system. They've done a great job of that.

MCDONNELL: Attorney Maya Lugasy with Brown Immigration Law says rules change quickly and without warning. One example came in late 2025. Trump issued a travel ban and paperwork for immigrants from 39 countries was held for review. A federal court overturned the policy eight months later. Immigration officials have even said they'll resume neighborhood investigations, where officers visit immigrants' homes or workplace to determine whether they have, quote, "good moral character." Immigration Attorney Richard Herman says these delays take a psychological toll.

RICHARD HERMAN: There's nothing like it, I don't think, in U.S. history in terms of the number of memos, policy changes, restrictions. I mean, I've been practicing immigration law for over 30 years. I've never seen this chaos and aggression and hostility ever.

MCDONNELL: Cleveland City Council member Tanmay Shah experienced the immigration process firsthand when he helped his parents prepare for naturalization interviews as a child. He says citizenship is about more than pride. It comes with rights and protections.

TANMAY SHAH: This is something that they've been waiting on for decades, and to snatch it away the way this administration has I think just reaffirms the cruelty that is, you know, kind of the point of the process, not just a side effect.

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MCDONNELL: Despite any delays, the day Faith Isaya became an American was filled with joy. She smiled and celebrated with her husband and daughter, taking photos to remember the ceremony.

ISAYA: It's so exciting and a relief, you know, knowing that, OK, now I'm going to be settled.

MCDONNELL: And there was one more celebration to come - surprising her mom who didn't know the ceremony was back on.

For NPR News, I'm Sean McDonnell in Cleveland.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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