Fort Wayne Police officers shoot man after responding to reports of a violent mental health crisis

A man is in critical condition Tuesday after he was shot by police on Fort Wayne’s southeast side.

Officers responded to reports of the man having a mental health crisis and behaving violently at a home in the 6800 block of Chadwick Drive around 5:30 Monday evening.

While they gathered information at the scene, the man grabbed a large chef’s knife. The police report says he refused commands to drop it.

Police then shot him with a taser that had no effect. Then two officers fired their handguns, striking him.

Officers provided emergency first aid and he was taken to a hospital where he is in life-threatening condition.

The officers were placed on five days of administrative leave. The shooting is being investigated by the Indiana State Police, Fort Wayne Police Homicide investigators and the Allen County Prosecutors Office.

