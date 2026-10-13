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Fort Wayne Police officers shoot man after responding to reports of a violent mental health crisis

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published October 13, 2026 at 3:15 PM EDT
File photo
Brianna Datta-Barrow
/
WBOI News
File photo

A man is in critical condition Tuesday after he was shot by police on Fort Wayne’s southeast side.

Officers responded to reports of the man having a mental health crisis and behaving violently at a home in the 6800 block of Chadwick Drive around 5:30 Monday evening.

While they gathered information at the scene, the man grabbed a large chef’s knife. The police report says he refused commands to drop it.

Police then shot him with a taser that had no effect. Then two officers fired their handguns, striking him.

Officers provided emergency first aid and he was taken to a hospital where he is in life-threatening condition.

The officers were placed on five days of administrative leave. The shooting is being investigated by the Indiana State Police, Fort Wayne Police Homicide investigators and the Allen County Prosecutors Office.
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Public Safety Fort Wayne Police DepartmentFort Wayne PoliceFWPDpolice shooting
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
See stories by Rebecca Green