Republican David Shelton joins Ballard, Bayh efforts to hold secretary of state office accountable

A former Republican candidate for secretary of state has agreed to help Democrat Beau Bayh audit the office.

During his campaign, Bayh has repeatedly called for an independent audit of the secretary of state’s office under current Secretary Diego Morales. He’s now tagged Republican David Shelton to help him do that if he’s elected.

“This audit must be independent, transparent, and guided by facts, not politics,” Bayh said in a release. “Bringing a respected Republican into this process sends a clear message - protecting Hoosier taxpayers is not a partisan issue.”

The current secretary of state’s tenure has been plagued by allegations of misspending and fraud.

Candidates have argued about the degree to which an independent audit of Morales is needed, with Republican Max Engling arguing an investigation from the Inspector General would suffice.

But Republican David Shelton, who lost his bid for the office to Engling in June, said an investigation by the Inspector General wouldn’t be enough.

He said an independent audit will show if anything should be prosecuted.

"What this will show is that there are members of both parties who are willing to investigate it, and maybe this will help keep honest people honest in the future,” he said.

In a statement, Republican candidate for Secretary of State Max Engling called the move “hypocrisy,” saying “[Bayh] isn’t calling for oversight from folks with experience.”

This isn’t the first time Shelton and Engling have clashed following the contentious Republican convention.

Shelton also filed a campaign finance complaint against Engling, saying he’d taken $60,000 from Hoosier Leadership for America, which would have been well over the $5,000 limit permitted by corporations.

Engling’s campaign has called the complaint “baseless” and noted that the donation was returned before Shelton even filed it.

But Shelton argues that the Indiana Election Commission should still hear the complaint against Hoosier Leadership for America, a dark money group affiliated with U.S. Sen. Jim Banks.

“This is an influence on a potential statewide office holder, and this needs to be investigated,” Shelton said. “I think Hoosiers across the state, doesn't matter what initial you have after your name; they want this kind of transparency and accountability from their elected officials.”

Last week, Independent Secretary of State candidate Greg Ballard sued the Indiana Election Commission to “do its job” and meet to consider the campaign finance complaints. Shelton has since filed an amicus brief supporting Ballard’s effort to get the commission to meet.

A hearing in that case is scheduled for Friday.

Shelton said he’s not working as part of the Bayh and Ballard campaigns.

“The complaint, the agreement to work, is not about me,” Shelton said. “I'm just trying to be a steward of our tax dollars.”